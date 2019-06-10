The New Orleans Pelicans are hiring former WNBA Swin Cash to a senior executive position, reports ESPN's Zach Lowe.

According to the report, Cash will be named the Pelican will name Cash vice president of basketball operations and team development, which includes scouting and player development.

Cash was a four-time All-Star during her 15 seasons in the league. Her 479 games played are sixth in WNBA history.

Cash, 39, also won two national championship playing for Geno Auriemma at the University of Connecticut and won three WNBA titles.

She mostly recently worked as an NBA analyst on several networks.