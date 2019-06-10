RJ Barrett on the Knicks: 'This Is the Place I Want to Be'

Former Duke star RJ Barrett said Monday he will not be meeting with or working out with any other teams besides the Knicks ahead of the June 20 NBA draft. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 10, 2019

Barrett told reporters at the Knicks facility, "This is the place I want to be so I hope they draft me."

The Knicks have the No. 3 pick in this year's draft. When asked if he's expecting to be chosen by New York, Barrett said, "If that ends up and I'm still there at three, I would love for them to take me."

The 6-foot-7 Barrett is projected to be picked behind fellow Duke teammate Zion Williamson at No. 1 by the Pelicans and Murray State point guard Ja Morant at No. 2 by the Grizzlies. 

While Barrett is native of Ontario, Canada, he spent many summers in New York while his parents were at St. John's and he still has family in the city. 

Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists during his lone season with the Blue Devils. He finished with 860 points—fourth behind Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Michael Beasley for most points scored by a freshman in Division I history.

The 2019 NBA draft is June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

