Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5 Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Online, TV

Find how to watch the Warriors battle the Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 10.

By Michael Shapiro
June 10, 2019

The Raptors will look to secure their first championship in franchise history with Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. Tip-off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

Toronto enters Monday with a 3–1 series lead. Golden State evened the series with a Game 2 win on June 2, but Kawhi Leonard and Co. won both Game 3 and Game 4 at Oracle Arena in Oakland. 

Kevin Durant's status for Game 5 has yet to be announced. 

Leonard is averaging 30.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in the Finals. He is shooting 45.2% from the field and 40% from three. 

The Warriors are appearing in their fifth straight Finals. They hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy in 20152017 and 2018

Here's how to watch ​Monday's matchup:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC 

Live stream: Watch the game online on WatchESPN.

      Modal message