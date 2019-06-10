The Raptors will look to secure their first championship in franchise history with Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. Tip-off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

Toronto enters Monday with a 3–1 series lead. Golden State evened the series with a Game 2 win on June 2, but Kawhi Leonard and Co. won both Game 3 and Game 4 at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Kevin Durant's status for Game 5 has yet to be announced.

Leonard is averaging 30.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in the Finals. He is shooting 45.2% from the field and 40% from three.

The Warriors are appearing in their fifth straight Finals. They hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Here's how to watch ​Monday's matchup:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game online on WatchESPN.