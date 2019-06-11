Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers gave an emotional press conference following Kevin Durant's exit during the team's 106-105 Game 5 win over the Raptors in the NBA Finals. Durant left the game in the second quarter after he appeared to re-injure his calf, but Myers said the new injury was an Achilles injury and not a calf injury.

Myers choked back tears as he addressed media and confirmed Durant would undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Myers said he was cleared to play Game 5, saying it was a collaborative decision and they felt good about the decision. He said he didn't think there was anybody to blame, but also said, "If you have to, you can blame me."

Bob Myers is visibly upset as he announces Kevin Durant has an Achilles injury pic.twitter.com/DUM8V8awts — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2019

"The people that questioned whether he wanted to get back to this team were wrong," Myers said. "He’s one of the most misunderstood people. He’s a good teammate, he's a good person. It's not fair. ... I’m lucky to know him."

Before Myers spoke, Warriors PR people said he would only take questions from Warriors local reporters and he wouldn't take questions from national reporters.

The Raptors now lead the series 3–2, and Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena.