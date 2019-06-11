Warriors' Bob Myers on New Kevin Durant Injury: 'If You Have to, You Can Blame Me'

ESPN via Twitter

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers gave an emotional press conference following Kevin Durant's exit in the team's Game 5 win. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 11, 2019

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers gave an emotional press conference following Kevin Durant's exit during the team's 106-105 Game 5 win over the Raptors in the NBA Finals. Durant left the game in the second quarter after he appeared to re-injure his calf, but Myers said the new injury was an Achilles injury and not a calf injury. 

Myers choked back tears as he addressed media and confirmed Durant would undergo an MRI on Tuesday. 

Myers said he was cleared to play Game 5, saying it was a collaborative decision and they felt good about the decision. He said he didn't think there was anybody to blame, but also said, "If you have to, you can blame me."

"The people that questioned whether he wanted to get back to this team were wrong," Myers said. "He’s one of the most misunderstood people. He’s a good teammate, he's a good person. It's not fair. ... I’m lucky to know him."

Before Myers spoke, Warriors PR people said he would only take questions from Warriors local reporters and he wouldn't take questions from national reporters.

The Raptors now lead the series 3–2, and Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message