Kevin Durant on Game 5: 'Win Was Like Taking a Shot of Tequila, I Got New Life'

Despite an Achilles injury, Kevin Durant is keeping positive after the Warriors stayed alive with a Game 5 win over the Raptors. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 11, 2019

Despite exiting Game 5 of the NBA Finals with an Achilles injury, Kevin Durant has a new lease on life thanks to the Warriors holding on to win the game, 106–105, over the Raptors. 

Durant left the game in the second quarter after appearing to re-injure his calf. But Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers confirmed it was an Achilles injury that was different from the original calf injury.

He posted to Instagram after the game, writing, "Dub Nation gonna be loud as f--- for game 6." But the real insight into Durant's feelings came with the second part of the post when Durant added, "I'm hurting deep in the soul right now I can't lie but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, i got new life lol." 

Durant is human after all. Like any employee who's had a hard day, it wouldn't be surprising if Durant took a shot Monday after a hard day at work and to celebrate the team staying alive. 

With an MRI scheduled for Tuesday, Durant and fans need all the good vibes they can get. 

