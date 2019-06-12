Rich Paul: Anthony Davis Will Become Free Agent in 2020, Regardless of Trade

Rich Paul says Anthony Davis will test the free-agency market in 2020, no matter where he ends up.

By Kaelen Jones
June 12, 2019

Whether or not the Pelicans trade Anthony Davis, his agent says he won't sign a contract extension with any team and plans to enter free agency in 2020.

Rich Paul, Davis's agent, told Sports Illustrated's S.L. Price that regardless of where Davis plays next season, the six-time All-Star will test the free-agency market next summer.

“Where he’s going to land? I have no idea,” Paul told SI. “And it don’t matter. We’re going into free agency. Why does it matter to me where he goes? Earth: We’re going into free agency. He has a year, he has to play. But after that, I can’t say it no bigger: WE ARE GOING INTO FREE AGENCY. 2020: ANTHONY DAVIS WILL BE IN FREE AGENCY.”

Davis has one year remaining on a five-year, $127 million deal he signed in 2015. He's eligible for a five-year supermax contract worth over $240 million with New Orleans but doesn't have any intention of returning.

Paul didn't rule out the possibility of Davis re-signing with any club he's dealt to over the course of the upcoming campaign. However, it appears the door will be open for the rest of the league to get involved.

