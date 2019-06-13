Warriors Get Technical Foul Late for Calling Timeout They Didn't Have

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Warriors had a chance to take the lead late, but they lost possession in a scramble that led to a technical foul.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 13, 2019

On one of the last plays in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, Draymond Green earned a technical foul for calling a timeout the Warriors didn't have.

Stephen Curry attempted a go-ahead three-pointer that came up short and then bounced around on the ground as players from both teams fought for the rebound.

The ball bounced out to half court and Kawhi Leonard, Quinn Cook, Andre Iguodala and Green all ended up near it. As Green rolled over on the ball, he, Cook and Iguodala signaled for a timeout, but Golden State had already used its last one to advance the ball at the start of that play.

Leonard went on to make the technical free throw and then two more after getting fouled to seal the win and the championship for the Raptors in a 114-110 victory.

It's Toronto's first title in its 24-year existence.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message