On one of the last plays in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, Draymond Green earned a technical foul for calling a timeout the Warriors didn't have.

Stephen Curry attempted a go-ahead three-pointer that came up short and then bounced around on the ground as players from both teams fought for the rebound.

The ball bounced out to half court and Kawhi Leonard, Quinn Cook, Andre Iguodala and Green all ended up near it. As Green rolled over on the ball, he, Cook and Iguodala signaled for a timeout, but Golden State had already used its last one to advance the ball at the start of that play.

Chaos after the Curry game-winning attempt and Draymond tries to call a timeout with none left…. pic.twitter.com/cRQIjZb53w — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 14, 2019

Leonard went on to make the technical free throw and then two more after getting fouled to seal the win and the championship for the Raptors in a 114-110 victory.

It's Toronto's first title in its 24-year existence.