Report: Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas to Decline $17.6M Option on 2019-20 Contract

Valanciunas averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds through 19 games with the Grizzlies last season.

By Kaelen Jones
June 13, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas reportedly plans to decline his player option worth $17.6 million and become a free agent, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, Valanciunas will seek a new contract to remain with the Grizzlies. He was entering the final season of a four-year, $64 million deal. 

Valanciunas was traded to Memphis in February in a deal which netted the Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol. Through 19 appearances (17 starts) for the Grizzlies, the 27-year-old Lithuanian averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Valanciunas is entering his seventh NBA season. The Raptors originally selected him with the fifth pick of the 2011 NBA draft.

