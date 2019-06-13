Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas reportedly plans to decline his player option worth $17.6 million and become a free agent, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, Valanciunas will seek a new contract to remain with the Grizzlies. He was entering the final season of a four-year, $64 million deal.

Valanciunas was traded to Memphis in February in a deal which netted the Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol. Through 19 appearances (17 starts) for the Grizzlies, the 27-year-old Lithuanian averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Valanciunas is entering his seventh NBA season. The Raptors originally selected him with the fifth pick of the 2011 NBA draft.