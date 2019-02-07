The Memphis Grizzlies have traded franchise center Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

According to Wojnarowski, Toronto is planning to send Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Milles and a 2024 second-round pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for Gasol.

MANNIX: Why Did the Grizzlies Wait So Long to Test Market on Conley-Gasol?

According to Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer, talks between Memphis and the Charlotte Hornets surrounding a deal for Gasol fell short of being completed on Tuesday night, opening the door for Toronto to make a move.

Gasol, 34, was in his 12th season with Memphis. The Spaniard is a three-time All-Star and has twice been name an All-NBA performer. He was named Defensive Player of the Year for the 2012-13 season.

Gasol was averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 53 games this year.

Gasol is eligible to become a free agent this offseason if he opts out of the final year of his $25.5 million contract due next year.