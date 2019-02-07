Grizzlies Trade Marc Gasol to Raptors for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, 2024 Draft Pick

Marc Gasol was in his 11th season with the Grizzlies.

By Kaelen Jones
February 07, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies have traded franchise center Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

According to Wojnarowski, Toronto is planning to send Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Milles and a 2024 second-round pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for Gasol.

MANNIX: Why Did the Grizzlies Wait So Long to Test Market on Conley-Gasol?

According to Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer, talks between Memphis and the Charlotte Hornets surrounding a deal for Gasol fell short of being completed on Tuesday night, opening the door for Toronto to make a move.

Gasol, 34, was in his 12th season with Memphis. The Spaniard is a three-time All-Star and has twice been name an All-NBA performer. He was named Defensive Player of the Year for the 2012-13 season.

Gasol was averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 53 games this year.

Gasol is eligible to become a free agent this offseason if he opts out of the final year of his $25.5 million contract due next year.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message