Warriors star Kevin Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles this week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Durant suffered the injury on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair his Achilles. His future remains uncertain over whether he will leave the Warriors in free agency this summer or trigger a $31.5 million player option for next season. Durant could also sign a five-year extension with the team.

The Athletic's Frank Isola reported on Thursday that Golden State planned to pitch Durant on signing a long-term deal before his Achilles injury. According to Isola, the team might still consider that as an option, even if Durant misses next season.

Before his Game 5 appearance, Durant had not played for Golden State since injuring his calf against the Rockets on May 9. He recorded 11 points on Monday night before exiting.

The Raptors now lead the series 3–2, and Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena at 9 p.m. ET.