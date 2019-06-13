Report: Kevin Durant Expected to Miss Entire 2019-20 Season After Rupturing Achilles

How will Kevin Durant's Achilles injury affect his potential free agency this summer?

By Jenna West
June 13, 2019

Warriors star Kevin Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles this week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Durant suffered the injury on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair his Achilles. His future remains uncertain over whether he will leave the Warriors in free agency this summer or trigger a $31.5 million player option for next season. Durant could also sign a five-year extension with the team.

The Athletic's Frank Isola reported on Thursday that Golden State planned to pitch Durant on signing a long-term deal before his Achilles injury. According to Isola, the team might still consider that as an option, even if Durant misses next season.

Before his Game 5 appearance, Durant had not played for Golden State since injuring his calf against the Rockets on May 9. He recorded 11 points on Monday night before exiting.

The Raptors now lead the series 3–2, and Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena at 9 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message