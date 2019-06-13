Flowers can be a great gift, especially when you're sending them on behalf of an entire country.

When Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, fans around Scotiabank Arena started clapping and even chanted "KD" as he exited the court. Warriors and Raptors players tried to quiet the crowd, and the PA announcer shushed fans on the mic.

One anonymous fan felt terrible over the crowd's behavior and sent a floral arrangement to the Warriors' offices on Tuesday to apologize on behalf of Canada. The arrangement was decorated with a banner that said: "Canada is sorry KD" and came with a hand-written note addressed to the team and Durant.

"I can't even believe those dumb--- Raptors fans cheered when they saw you were injured," the note said. "I was watching the game and felt horrible, it was a total disgrace. I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada. Prayers for recovery."

Another Raptors fan also felt compelled to show Durant a nice gesture after the crowd's treatment of him on Monday night. "True" fan and Toronto native Hamzah Moin started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money and help support Kevin Durant's charity foundation. The fundraising efforts aim to raise $25,000 for Durant's organization, one that provides support to low-income, at-risk youth with educational, social and athletic programs.

Durant announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he underwent surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles and thanked fans for their support. Hopefully, these kind gestures from Raptors fans will help him feel better, and maybe someone will be thoughtful enough to send him flowers at the hospital too.