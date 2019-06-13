Zion Williamson Sues Florida Marketing Firm to End Agreement

Zion Williamson is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

By Kaelen Jones
June 13, 2019

Zion Williamson is suing a Florida marketing company to enforce the termination of an agreement between the two sides on the basis of the deal being unlawful under North Carolina law, his attorneys told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Five days after declaring for the 2019 NBA draft, Williamson signed a marketing deal with Gina Ford and Prime Sports, per the suit. The deal included a clause stating that it couldn't be terminated for five years.

On May 31, Williamson's family approached Ford and Prime Sports to explain that it was ending the agreement. However, the agency threatened to sue for damages in excess of $100 million.

Williamson, who's expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, has signed with CAA Sports for contractual and marketing representation since leaving Ford and Prime Sports.

The agreement between Williamson and Prime Sports is considered unlawful under North Carolina's Uniform Athlete Agents Act because the firm is not certified by the National Basketball Players Association or a registered athlete agent in North Carolina or Florida. Also, the agreement did not contain a notice in boldface type and capital letters which says the player is losing his eligibility as a student-athlete by signing it, which is required by the UAAA.

"Prime Sports Marketing's actions towards Mr. Williamson blatantly violated the North Carolina statute specifically designed to protect student athletes," Jeffrey S. Klein, an attorney for Williamson, told ESPN. "Mr. Williamson properly exercised his rights under the law to void his business dealings with Prime Sports Marketing. Prime Sports Marketing's continued threats against Mr. Williamson made necessary the filing of this lawsuit."

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message