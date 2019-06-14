Kyle Lowry isn't interested in what his critics have to say in light of the Toronto Raptors' first-ever NBA Finals win on Thursday night.

Lowry, who said before the playoffs that the only way he could silence his critics was by winning a championship, said he knows some will still have words for him but added that they didn't matter.

"I appreciate the moment that I'm in," Lowry told ESPN. "I'm happy I'm able to celebrate this moment with my teammates and with my family. The critics will have something else to say, which is fine. But I'm a champion."

The only foundational team member remaining from this stretch of Raptors' franchise history, Lowry has heard a lot about his inconsistent play in the postseason. During a postgame interview with Lowry—who took over as the "journalist"—teammate Fred VanVleet said Lowry "gets more slander than anybody I ever seen in the league."

Lowry had disappointing performances in Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Finals and failed to get off a clean shot on a potential game-winner at the end of Game 5. He opened Game 6 with the team's first 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting, including two 3-pointers, and helped the Raptors start with a 11–2 lead.

“People got their own opinions,’’ Lowry said, according to USA Today. “They can say what they want to say. They always have. I hear them, I listen, but they don't affect my life.’’

Lowry finished the game with 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to help propel the Raptors to the NBA title with a 114–110 victory over the Golden State Warriors.