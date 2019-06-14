For the second time in his young career, Kawhi Leonard was named Finals MVP.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year led the Raptors to their first championship in franchise history Thursday when they toppled the Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the Finals.

After the contest, Leonard spoke with reporters about what he told teammate Kyle Lowry after he was traded to Toronto for Lowry's best friend, DeMar DeRozan.

What Kawhi told Kyle Lowry the day the DeRozan trade went down pic.twitter.com/BspzB26Zmn — Kawob Leonard (@WorldWideWob) June 14, 2019

Additionally, Leonard spoke about the comments people made about him last season, which he missed the majority of due to a quad injury.

"[They] thought I was faking an injury.”



One year later, Kawhi is on top of the NBA world.



(via @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/RvtRNi20Im — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 14, 2019

"[They] thought I was either faking an injury or just didn't want to play for a team," Leonard told reporters. "And that was disappointing to me."

Leonard finished Game 6 with 22 points to help the Raptors capture the title.