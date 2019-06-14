Kawhi Leonard Discusses Quad Injury, Kyle Lowry After Raptors Win Finals

Kawhi Leonard was named Finals MVP and then gave a great press conference after the Raptors won Game 6 against the Warriors.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 14, 2019

For the second time in his young career, Kawhi Leonard was named Finals MVP.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year led the Raptors to their first championship in franchise history Thursday when they toppled the Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the Finals.

After the contest, Leonard spoke with reporters about what he told teammate Kyle Lowry after he was traded to Toronto for Lowry's best friend, DeMar DeRozan.

Additionally, Leonard spoke about the comments people made about him last season, which he missed the majority of due to a quad injury.

"[They] thought I was either faking an injury or just didn't want to play for a team," Leonard told reporters. "And that was disappointing to me."

Leonard finished Game 6 with 22 points to help the Raptors capture the title. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message