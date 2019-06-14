The Raptors celebrated their first championship in franchise history on Thursday night, but oddsmakers aren't exactly expecting a repeat performance in 2020.

Toronto is listed fifth in the 2020 Finals odds, trailing three Western Conference teams and the Bucks, according to the odds from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

The Lakers join the Knicks as the two non-playoff teams near the top of the odds board. Los Angeles missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season in 2018-19, while the Knicks finished last in the East at 17–65.

Check out the list of odds for the 2020 Finals below:

Warriors: +350

Lakers: 5-1

Bucks: 6-1

Clippers: 8-1

Raptors: 10-1

Celtics: 10-1

Rockets: 12-1

76ers: 12-1

Knicks: 20-1

Nuggets: 20-1

Thunder: 25-1

Nets: 30-1

Jazz: 30-1

Trail Blazers: 30-1

Mavericks: 50-1

Spurs: 50-1

Pelicans: 60-1

Pacers: 100-1

Magic: 100-1

Hawks: 100-1

Bulls: 100-1

Kings: 100-1

Grizzlies: 100-1

Pistons: 300-1

Hornets: 300-1

Heat: 300-1

Wizards: 300-1

Cavaliers: 300-1

Timberwolves: 300-1

Suns: 300-1