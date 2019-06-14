NBA Rumors: Raptors, Clippers Favorites to Land Kawhi Leonard in Free Agency

After winning a title, will Leonard decide to stay in Toronto? Find out the lastest news and rumors around the NBA.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 14, 2019

The NBA Finals have officially come to an end and this year's offseason is in full swing.

The Raptors' decision to take a risk and trade for Kawhi Leonard last summer paid off, as they were crowned this year's champion with a 114–100 Game 6 win over the Warriors on Thursday. Leonard is set to become a free agent this offseason, and Raptors hope they have done enough to keep him in Toronto.

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, rival executives believe the Clippers and Raptors are favorites to land Leonard this summer. Toronto hopes this season's successes and big moments will resonate with Leonard when he makes his decision but acknowledge that "the lure of Southern California is real for Leonard."

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NBA:

• Klay Thompson is expected to miss 9-10 months with a torn ACL. His first choice is to re-sign with the Warriors, but he could weigh other options this offseason. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• Kawhi Leonard declined to comment about his impending free agency after Toronto's title win. "I'm about to enjoy this with my teammates and coaches, and I'll think about that later," he said. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• The Wizards are preparing to offer Raptors president Masai Ujiri a $10 million per year contract. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Lakers, Mavericks and Knicks are three teams who will be interested in pursuing Kemba Walker this offseason. (Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN Mock Draft Special)

• The Pacers and Jazz could make a deal with Memphis for Mike Conley. The Celtics would also be interested in pursuing Conley if Kyrie Irving leaves the team. (Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN Mock Draft Special))

• The Pelicans want Kyle Kuzma as part of a trade package with the Lakers for Anthony Davis. Los Angeles does not want to trade Kuzma. (Tania Ganguli, Los Angeles Times)

NBA

