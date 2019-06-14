Toronto Newspapers Celebrate Raptors' NBA Championship Win

The city of Toronto is celebrating the Raptors' first championship in franchise history.

By Emily Caron
June 14, 2019

Newspapers all throughout the city of Toronto are celebrating the Raptors winning the team's first title in franchise history with special covers for the historic win. Toronto took the title on Thursday night in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, defeating the defending champion Warriors 114–110 at Oracle Arena. 

Both the Toronto Sun and the Toronto Star ran with "We the Champs."

The Globe and Mail went for the one word "Champions" cover. 

Kawhi Leonard took home NBA Finals MVP honors—the second of his career—after the series- and championship-winning victory and leading Toronto with 28.5 points per game in the Finals.

