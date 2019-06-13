Kawhi Leonard was named Finals MVP on Thursday as the Raptors defeated the Warriors 114-110 in Game 6. Toronto won its first championship in franchise history, while the Warriors fell short of the first three-peat since the Lakers in 2000-02.

Leonard led Toronto with 28.5 points per game in the Finals. The San Diego State product shot 47.6% from the field and 35.7% from three, adding 9.8 rebounds per game. He tallied 22 points in Game 6 on 7-of-16 from the field, adding six rebounds and three assists.

Kawhi takes it STRONG for the 3-point play! 🖐️💪#WeTheNorth 72#StrengthInNumbers 70



Monday's award marks Leonard's second Finals MVP. He won his first as a member of the Spurs in 2014, becoming the third-youngest Finals MVP in league history. Leonard is now the third player to ever win the award with two franchises, joining LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Leonard's honor ends Kevin Durant's streak of Finals MVPs at two. Steph Curry is still without a Finals MVP despite five Finals appearances and three championships.