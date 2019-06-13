Kawhi Leonard Wins Finals MVP as Raptors Defeat Warriors for First Championship

Leonard is just the third player in NBA history to win Finals MVP with multiple teams, joining LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 10, 2019

Kawhi Leonard was named Finals MVP on Thursday as the Raptors defeated the Warriors 114-110 in Game 6. Toronto won its first championship in franchise history, while the Warriors fell short of the first three-peat since the Lakers in 2000-02. 

Leonard led Toronto with 28.5 points per game in the Finals. The San Diego State product shot 47.6% from the field and 35.7% from three, adding 9.8 rebounds per game. He tallied 22 points in Game 6 on 7-of-16 from the field, adding six rebounds and three assists. 

Monday's award marks Leonard's second Finals MVP. He won his first as a member of the Spurs in 2014, becoming the third-youngest Finals MVP in league history. Leonard is now the third player to ever win the award with two franchises, joining LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 

Leonard's honor ends Kevin Durant's streak of Finals MVPs at two. Steph Curry is still without a Finals MVP despite five Finals appearances and three championships. 

 

