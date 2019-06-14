How to Get SI's Raptors NBA Finals Championship Commemorative Issues

Raptors fans can celebrate their first Stanley Cup with Sports Illustrated's special commemorative issue. 

By Jenna West
June 14, 2019

The Raptors won their first NBA championship in franchise history with a 114–110 victory over the Warriors in Game 6 on Thursday.

After finishing the regular season with a 58–24 record, the team came up big during the postseason. Toronto defeated the Magic in the first round, the Sixers in the second and the Bucks in the third round to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in its 24-year history.

Kawhi Leonard was named Finals MVP after leading the team with 28.5 points per game during the series. He became just the third player to ever win the award with two franchises, joining LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Leonard first won MVP honors with the Spurs in 2014. One of his most pivotal moments in the postseason came when he shot an incredible buzzer beater in Game 6 of the third round to send the Raptors to the Finals.

Sports Illustrated

Purchase 2019 NBA Champions cover featuring the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Sports Illustrated

Purchase the 2019 NBA Champions cover featuring Kawhi Leonard.

To celebrate the 2019 NBA Finals champions, you can also purchase the two-issue bundle.

