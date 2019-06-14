Vince Carter, Chris Bosh Congratulate Raptors on First Championship

Chris Bosh and Vince Carter were among the first to celebrate their former team's historic win. 

By Emily Caron
June 14, 2019

The Raptors won the team's first title in the franchise's 24-season lifespan on Thursday night in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, defeating the defending champion Warriors 114–110 at Oracle Arena. 

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 26 points apiece while Kawhi Leonard poured in another 22. 

NBA stars and Toronto fans alike–some of whom, like NBA legends Vince Carter and Chris Bosh, are both–congratulated the Raptors on their historic win, as did several other notable names. 

Resident Raptors superfan Drake led the celebrations in Toronto.

