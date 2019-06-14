The Raptors won the team's first title in the franchise's 24-season lifespan on Thursday night in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, defeating the defending champion Warriors 114–110 at Oracle Arena.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 26 points apiece while Kawhi Leonard poured in another 22.

NBA stars and Toronto fans alike–some of whom, like NBA legends Vince Carter and Chris Bosh, are both–congratulated the Raptors on their historic win, as did several other notable names.

Wow @Raptors unbelievable accomplishment.... So proud & way to get it done!!!#CHAMPS — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) June 14, 2019

.@chrisbosh sends his congrats to the Raptors 👏 pic.twitter.com/3CAfCMqYsu — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 14, 2019

Congrats @Raptors it couldn’t happen to a better city! I enjoyed my time playing In Toronto immensely. Great food and great people. — Darrick Martin (@DarrickMartin15) June 14, 2019

Congratulations to the Toronto Raptors for winning the NBA World Championship! To Raptors ownership, GM Masai Ujiri, the coaches and the players led by MVP Kawhi Leonard and leader Kyle Lowry, congratulations! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 14, 2019

My dawg @FredVanVleet was a savage all series. BET ON YOURSELF! @Raptors — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) June 14, 2019

Nawfside... JODIE MEEKS IS AN NBA CHAMP!!!! Give that man his parade — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 14, 2019

I still can’t believe it🤯🙆🏽‍♂️ idk what to say yo 😂🔥🔥 been watching this team as a youngin — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) June 14, 2019

Game recognize game.



The @Raptors are NBA Champs! What a ride on the North Side! #WeTheNorth x #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/B0dPMw2d8F — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 14, 2019

Resident Raptors superfan Drake led the celebrations in Toronto.