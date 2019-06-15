The Lakers will target Kemba Walker in free agency this summer after reaching an agreement to trade for Anthony Davis, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein reports Walker is Los Angeles' "top" target after its recent roster moves. The Pelicans and Lakers reportedly agreed to the Davis trade on Saturday, sending Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to New Orleans, including the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft.

Walker has spent his entire eight-year career with Charlotte and is eligible for a five-year, $221.3 million max deal should he stay with the Hornets. Earlier this week, he said he would be willing to take less if it would help the Hornets build around him. Walker could sign a maximum contract of four years, $140.6 million with another team this offseason.

Last season, Walker averaged 25.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. The Lakers finished the 2018-19 season at 37–45, while the Hornets had a 39–43 record.