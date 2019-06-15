Report: Pelicans Have Agreed to Trade Anthony Davis to Lakers

Anthony Davis has been traded to the Lakers.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 15, 2019

Anthony Davis will be traded to the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

New Orleans will get back Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft.

In a recent Sports Illustrated story by S.L. Price, Davis's agent Rich Paul said the 26-year-old star would still become a free agent in 2020 and wouldn't sign a contract extension with any team. Paul added that if the Celtics were to acquire Davis, it would be on a rental basis and for one year only.

Wojnarowski reports Davis "has long planned" to sign a contract with the Lakers in 2020 when he hits free agency.

Davis has been the subject of trade rumors since he requested a trade before the deadline this February. In the SI story, Paul said he didn't intend to go public with the trade request, instead blaming former New Orleans general manager Dell Demps for forcing his hand. The Pelicans decided to sit the six-time All-Star out of fourth quarters to make sure he stayed healthy ahead of the offseason.

On May 21, Griffin said he remained dedicated to keeping Davis in New Orleans and believed the franchise had "a very compelling situation for [Davis] here." Griffin was hired by New Orleans April 12, tasked with making a decision on Davis' future. 

With only a 6% chance at the top pick, New Orleans landed the No. 1 overall selection in this year's NBA draft lottery. The team is expected to go with Duke phenom Zion Williamson in the draft on June 20.

The Pelicans missed the playoffs for the third time in four seasons after finishing at 33–49 in 2018-19. Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season. 

The Lakers will continue to make major moves during the offseason and will reportedly make Kemba Walker their "top" target in free agency.

