Anthony Davis will be traded to the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

New Orleans will get back Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft.

In a recent Sports Illustrated story by S.L. Price, Davis's agent Rich Paul said the 26-year-old star would still become a free agent in 2020 and wouldn't sign a contract extension with any team. Paul added that if the Celtics were to acquire Davis, it would be on a rental basis and for one year only.

Wojnarowski reports Davis "has long planned" to sign a contract with the Lakers in 2020 when he hits free agency.

Davis has been the subject of trade rumors since he requested a trade before the deadline this February. In the SI story, Paul said he didn't intend to go public with the trade request, instead blaming former New Orleans general manager Dell Demps for forcing his hand. The Pelicans decided to sit the six-time All-Star out of fourth quarters to make sure he stayed healthy ahead of the offseason.

Kemba Walker will be a top target in free agency for the Lakers after they reached an agreement in principle to trade for Anthony Davis, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2019

The Lakers had agreed to send Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zuba and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Pelicans along with two first round picks (plus taking on Soloman Hill's contract) at the deadline last season but New Orleans turned down that offer. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 15, 2019

The Boston Celtics refused to make Jayson Tatum available in trade talks with New Orleans, league sources say, putting the Lakers in prime position to strike the deal that teams Anthony Davis with LeBron James — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2019

On May 21, Griffin said he remained dedicated to keeping Davis in New Orleans and believed the franchise had "a very compelling situation for [Davis] here." Griffin was hired by New Orleans April 12, tasked with making a decision on Davis' future.

With only a 6% chance at the top pick, New Orleans landed the No. 1 overall selection in this year's NBA draft lottery. The team is expected to go with Duke phenom Zion Williamson in the draft on June 20.

Teams are already expressing significant interest in the No. 4 overall pick belonging now to the Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are expected to continue over the next few days. This deal could get even bigger for the Pelicans. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

The Pelicans missed the playoffs for the third time in four seasons after finishing at 33–49 in 2018-19. Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season.

The Lakers will continue to make major moves during the offseason and will reportedly make Kemba Walker their "top" target in free agency.