LeBron James Welcomes Anthony Davis to Lakers: 'Let's Get It Bro'

LeBron is excited for Anthony Davis to come to Los Angeles.

By Jenna West
June 15, 2019

LeBron James welcomed his new teammate Anthony Davis to the Lakers in an Instagram post on Saturday night.

Just a few hours after the Pelicans reportedly agreed to trade Davis to Los Angeles, James posted a picture of himself and the forward in Lakers jerseys.

"AD on da way!! Let's get it bro! Just the beginning," James captioned the photo with laughing face and crown emojis.

Davis has been the subject of trade rumors since he requested a trade before the deadline in February. The Lakers and Pelicans were engaged in trade discussions, but Los Angeles eventually pulled out of the talks.

When asked earlier in the season what it would be like to play with Davis, James told reporters it would be "amazing."

James and Davis previously played together for USA Basketball in 2012 and won the gold medal at the London Olympics. 

It looks like there will be plenty more wins in their future together.

