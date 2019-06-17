NBA Rumors: Lakers Targeting Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker in Free Agency

Catch up on the latest NBA free agency and draft rumors. 

By Scooby Axson
June 17, 2019

Now that the Toronto Raptors have been crowned NBA champions, the business of the offeseason now takes center stage.

First up is the draft, scheduled for Thursday, where the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to select national player of the year Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans also have the No. 4 pick thanks to a trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, dramatically shaking up the balance of power in the Western Conference. 

This year's free agency frenzy starts June 30 at 6 p.m., and features injured superstars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as well as NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and guard Kyrie Irving.

But those who have player and team options have until June 29 to exercise them, with potential restricted free agents having a June 24 deadline.

News and Rumors

• The Lakers are setting their sights on Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who "wants to play with" Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• Kemba Walker will be also be a top target in free agency for the Lakers after the Davis trade. Walker averaged a career-high 25 point this season for the Charlotte Hornets. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• Anthony Davis won't sign a contract extension, but will instead play out the 2019–20 season and then enter free agency. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo! Sports)

• Pelicans forward Julius Randle is not picking up his $9 milion player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent. (Shams Charania, The Athletic, Stadium)

• Celtics forward Al Horford could discuss three-year deal, if he decline option. Horford has a $30.1 million option for next season. (Steve Bulpett, Boston Herald)

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message