Now that the Toronto Raptors have been crowned NBA champions, the business of the offeseason now takes center stage.

First up is the draft, scheduled for Thursday, where the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to select national player of the year Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans also have the No. 4 pick thanks to a trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, dramatically shaking up the balance of power in the Western Conference.

This year's free agency frenzy starts June 30 at 6 p.m., and features injured superstars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as well as NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and guard Kyrie Irving.

But those who have player and team options have until June 29 to exercise them, with potential restricted free agents having a June 24 deadline.

News and Rumors

• The Lakers are setting their sights on Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who "wants to play with" Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• Kemba Walker will be also be a top target in free agency for the Lakers after the Davis trade. Walker averaged a career-high 25 point this season for the Charlotte Hornets. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• Anthony Davis won't sign a contract extension, but will instead play out the 2019–20 season and then enter free agency. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo! Sports)

• Pelicans forward Julius Randle is not picking up his $9 milion player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent. (Shams Charania, The Athletic, Stadium)

• Celtics forward Al Horford could discuss three-year deal, if he decline option. Horford has a $30.1 million option for next season. (Steve Bulpett, Boston Herald)