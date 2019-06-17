Kawhi Leonard knows exactly what time it is.

After leading the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever NBA Finals last week, Leonard, due to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, will have the opportunity to get paid in a big way.

During Monday's championship parade, Leonard was spotted puffing on a cigar while donning a black New Balance tearing with the slogan "Board Man Gets Paid," an homage to the nickname he gave himself.

As for the shirts themselves, they reportedly cost $39 and were sold out on New Balance's site within the first two hours of its release.

It's not the first time that New Balance has been able to profit following a rare statement from Leonard. The apparel company sold T-shirts with the phrase "Fun Guy" which Leonard described himself as during an introductory press conference interview.

In fact, Leonard isn't the first New Balance-sponsored champion to be crowned a champion; Premier League soccer club Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League earlier this year, too, with the NB logo emblazoned on their uniforms.