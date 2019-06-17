Let this be a warning to all reporters: If you don’t ask Norm Powell the right questions, he may end up pouring a bottle of alcohol on your head.

During the Raptors’ victory parade on Monday morning, TSN reporter Cabbie Richards did a quick interview atop a bus with the fourth-year bench contributor. After it was over, Powell had a surprise for Richards: a cold shower with an entire bottle of champagne.

“How could you do this to me, Normie?” Richards asked. “After everything we’ve been through.”

“Payback!” Powell replied. “Payback for all those annoying interviews you be doing.”

A photographer standing right by the dousing caught a spectacular image of the moment.

Cabbie better come prepared with some some less annoying questions next season as Powell and the Raps look to defend their title.