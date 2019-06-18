Report: Al Horford Expected to Leave Celtics, Sign Four-Year Contract Elsewhere

Horford will likely sign a four-year deal with a team outside of Boston.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 18, 2019

Al Horford is not expected to re-sign with the Boston Celtics when free agency begins, The Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett reported on Tuesday.

While it was initially believed he would sign a new three-year deal with Boston, he is now reportedly expected to sign a four-year deal with a new team this summer. The Celtics are now preparing for strong scenario that both Horford and All-Star Kyrie Irving leave as free agents, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Earlier on Tuesday, Horford chose to not exercise his $30.1M option for the 2019-20 season. Irving, meanwhile, has reportedly "communicative and forthright with top Celtics officials since the season ended," according to Charania. Irving is expected to part with Boston for the Brooklyn Nets.

Horford, a five-time All-Star, averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season for the Celtics. The Florida product was taken by the Hawks with the third overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft and spent his first nine seasons in Atlanta before joining Boston in 2016 on a four-year, $113 million free-agent deal.

Horford has been to the Eastern Conference playoffs 11 times throughout his 12-year career.

The Celtics finished the 2018 season 55–27 before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 4–1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

