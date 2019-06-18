Celtics center Al Horford will not exercise his $30.1M option for the 2019-20 season and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Horford and the Celtics are both reportedly interested in working toward a new long-term deal in July.

The five-time All-Star averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season for Boston. Horford will join Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving in free agency, although the former seems more likely to remain in green and gold next season.

Horford, 33, spent his first nine seasons in Atlanta before joining Boston in 2016 on a four-year, $113 million free-agent deal with the Celtics. The Florida product was taken by the Hawks with the third overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft after winning consecutive national titles with the Gators as the team's starting center.

The 12-season veteran has been to the Eastern Conference playoffs 11 times.