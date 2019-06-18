Report: Celtics' Al Horford Declines $30.1M Option to Test Free Agency

Horford and the Celtics are both still reportedly interested in working toward a new long-term deal.

By Emily Caron
June 18, 2019

Celtics center Al Horford will not exercise his $30.1M option for the 2019-20 season and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reportsHorford and the Celtics are both reportedly interested in working toward a new long-term deal in July.

The five-time All-Star averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season for Boston. Horford will join Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving in free agency, although the former seems more likely to remain in green and gold next season.

Horford, 33, spent his first nine seasons in Atlanta before joining Boston in 2016 on a four-year, $113 million free-agent deal with the Celtics. The Florida product was taken by the Hawks with the third overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft after winning consecutive national titles with the Gators as the team's starting center. 

The 12-season veteran has been to the Eastern Conference playoffs 11 times.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message