Jaren Jackson Jr. could use any and all travel tips. And a place to stay.

The No. 4 pick from the 2018 NBA draft had to find out in the worst way possible that at certain hotels, you need to be 21 or older in order to check-in to your room.

I’m chillin in the lobby if someone wanna help😅 pic.twitter.com/dNbzpZYyUu — Jaren Jackson Jr. (@jarenjacksonjr) June 18, 2019

Maybe he could hit up the hotel bar while he waits?

There are some nonalcoholic drinks he could buy, right?

After spending a year in the NBA, where he flew across the country and stayed in plenty of cities, Jackson is still learning it seems.

You would think when your first job pays you more than $12 million over two years, finding a hotel wouldn't be a problem. However, being 19-years-old makes it way harder to spend that money than most would think.