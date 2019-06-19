Report: Bucks Trade Tony Snell, 2019 First-Round Pick to Pistons for Jon Leuer

The Pistons received the 30th pick in the 2019 draft and Tony Snell from the Bucks in exchange for Jon Leuer.

By Kaelen Jones
June 19, 2019

The Bucks reportedly traded wing Tony Snell to the Pistons in exchange for forward Jon Leuer and the 30th pick in the 2019 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The transaction supplies Detroit with the 15th and 30th overall selections in Thursday's draft. Per Wojnarowski, Milwaukee will save $4 million in salary this upcoming seaon.

Snell, 27, is entering his seventh season in the league. He averaged 6.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 39.7% from three-point range this past season for the Bucks. He signed a four-year, $46 million contract with Milwaukee in 2016.

Leuer, 30, is entering his eighth NBA season. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 41 appearances (one start) for Detroit last season.

