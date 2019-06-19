Report: Khris Middleton Declines $13 Million Option, Will Become Unrestricted Free Agent

Middleton is one of three Bucks' starters entering free agency, joining Malcolm Brogdon and Brook Lopez. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 19, 2019

Bucks forward Khris Middleton declined his $13 million player option for 2019-20 on Wednesday and will now become an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The 27-year-old earned his first All-Star appearance in 2018-19 with 18.3 points per game on 37.8% shooting from three. Middleton was Milwaukee's No. 2 scorer last season behind potential MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

Middleton declined his option on Wednesday, but that doesn't necessarily portend a departure from Milwaukee. The Bucks and Middleton are "planning to work together toward a new long-term deal," per Wojnarowski.

Middleton can sign a five-year, $190 million deal with Milwaukee, with a maximum contract of four-years, $140 million available from any other team. Middleton previously signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Bucks before the 2015-16 season. 

The Bucks entered the 2019 playoffs with the league's best record at 60–22. They lost to the Raptors in six games in the Eastern Conference finals. 

