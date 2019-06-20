2019 NBA Draft Grades: Pacers Select Goga Bitadze With No. 18 Pick

Goga Bitadze is headed to Indiana.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 20, 2019

The Indiana Pacers selected Georgian big man Goga Bitadze with the No. 18 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Born in Sagarejo, Bitadze started playing basketball professionally with VITA Tbilisi in the VTB United League. In 2015, he moved to Serbian club Mega Basket and was loaned to Serbian League team Smederevo 1953 in the following year.

Bitadze was named most valuable player (MVP) of the Junior ABA League in 2017-18 and became a key player for the senior team, averaging veraged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game through 22 games.

At the end of 2018, Bitadze was loaned to Budućnost in Montenegro and was named EuroLeague Rising Star for the 2018–19 season. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 13 games.

SI NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo’s breakdown: Bitadze is pretty clearly the most polished big man in the draft, and comes off a breakout year overseas at the ripe age of 19. Noting his statistical productivity at a high level already, it’s easy to project him evolving into a useful player, although there will be hurdles for him to clear against more athletic competition. Bitadze is more of a traditional five, with natural scoring ability around the basket, good feel and surprising mobility and shot-blocking skills for his size. Defensively, he won’t be a plus operating in space, but he’s estimably closer to NBA-ready than most right now. If his jump shot stretches to three-point range consistently, it should go a long way toward helping him stay on the floor.

Woo's Grade: A

Bitadze is the most NBA-ready big man in this draft, and while he doesn’t directly fill a need for the Pacers here, this pick is all about value. He could be an immediate contributor off the bench for them, combining skill, size and toughness in a package that profiles well at the NBA level. Concerns about his athleticism are a bit overblown. This is a shrewd choice by Indiana.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message