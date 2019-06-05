With the 2019 NBA draft almost here, The Crossover presents its fully-updated list of the top 100 prospects. Between our own in-person evaluations, break downs of statistics and film, and intel from ongoing conversations with NBA personnel, these rankings aim to present an accurate picture of each player’s value. For up-to-date draft projections, check out our latest mock draft and for more news and features, head over to our comprehensive NBA draft guide. For scouting reports on every player you need to know, scroll down.​ (All photos via Getty Images.)

1 Zion Williamson F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 285 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 1

What’s even left to say about Zion Williamson? His rise as the top prospect in this class was swift, he has maintained that spot in these rankings from preseason until now, and there’s little question he will have earned the right to go first on draft night. His mix of elite athleticism and strength, ambidextrous play around the rim, impressive basketball IQ and a relentless, joyful approach to basketball made him near-impossible not to enjoy watching at Duke. The combination of rare traits gives him a chance to be one of the most exciting, and potentially most dominant, players of his generation. His jump shot is a work in progress, and his skill level has to continue progressing, but Williamson is such a natural conduit for transition play and easy baskets that he should be uniquely effective in spite of those things. The Pelicans are probably still pinching themselves.

2 Ja Morant PG, Murray State | Sophomore

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 170 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 2

From my perspective, Morant is the clear-cut No. 2 prospect behind Williamson, with a delineated gap in best-case projection between him and everyone beneath him in the rankings. As a remarkably natural and instinctive playmaker, Morant fundamentally won’t have to change his style of play to succeed, but need only fine-tune and expand his skills. His superior passing vision, ambidextrous touch, explosiveness and change of direction are hard to oversell. His athleticism has been touted, but Morant takes over games with skill and feel and can play naturally at different speeds, in transition or in the halfcourt. His jumper continues to improve, and should be more than passable as he adds upper body strength. Morant’s high turnover rate was excusable given his heavy usage — his mistakes tend to be aggressive, rather than careless, and at the end of the day, they’re a byproduct of a creative approach you’d never want him to abandon in the first place. It may not happen right out of the gate, but he has the tools to evolve into a star.

3 Jarrett Culver SG, Texas Tech | Sophomore

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 3

Culver noticeably took his lumps over the course of the NCAA tournament, but there’s still a lot to like. In a better draft, Culver wouldn’t be flirting with a top-five selection, and this spot on the board is a tick higher than general consensus. There’s an intuitive yet unflashy quality to his game on both sides of the ball that’s extremely appealing, and his size and developing handle profile nicely as an off-guard and secondary playmaker. He’s an instinctive finisher, plays an unselfish style, and should be able to fit in with a variety of lineups and systems. There are two key areas of improvement for Culver going forward, one being his jump shooting off the dribble, which is not quite natural yet. As a set shooter, it’s easy enough to buy his future improvement, but he’s not dynamic with it on the move. The second issue is a lack of elite athleticism, which was exposed against better defenders at times, and he may have to compensate by working diligently on his change of speed off the bounce. Still, when you factor in how much Culver was asked to do this season, how successful he was, and how much responsibility he assumed in a short span of time, it’s encouraging. There are few bad habits here, and while he may not be a star, he offers more untapped ability than he gets credit for.

4 R.J. Barrett G/F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 4

While most scouts agree Barrett is likely to have a productive, quality career, there is some debate about his style of play and whether it will be conducive to winning games. He’s a natural scorer who should be able to continue doing so at the NBA level, but relentlessly hunts shots to the point where it can be a detractor. To maximize his ability, his shot selection must improve, and he needs to refine himself into a more consistent perimeter shooter, both of which are certainly within reach. At the college level, his strength, coordination, and particularly strong left hand coupled with an intense competitive approach paid dividends. In the pros, teams will sag off of him until he proves dangerous, and his apparent lack of interest in defense may become more of a problem. When Zion Williamson missed time this season, you would have liked to see Barrett empower his teammates more. His natural tendency is to look to score, and though he’s a very capable playmaker with the ball in his hands, those assists often came more as a byproduct of his ball-dominant role than in the game flow. Still, with his work ethic and productivity, he should last in the NBA for a long time.

5 Coby White G, North Carolina | Freshman

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 5

White’s combination size, athleticism and potential as a pull-up scorer oozes upside. He continues to evolve as a decision-maker and probably won’t be ready for full-time point guard duty, but there’s clearly room for combo shooters in his mold to be successful. White improved over the course of the year for the Tar Heels, and on his best nights showed some tantalizing flashes. His consistency on both ends of the floor will have to improve, but as a 19-year-old boasting what could be elite, dynamic shot-making skills, there’s a lot to like about him as an option in the lottery. It will take some projection to justify him this high in the draft, but in terms of natural ability, he certainly belongs in this group. If you look at what Jamal Murray has developed into for Denver, it’s easy to understand White’s long-term appeal.

6 Darius Garland PG, Vanderbilt | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 170 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 6

Most around the league agree that Garland's draft stock actually benefited from missing nearly the entire season with injury, shifting the emphasis to his natural talent and limiting teams’ opportunities to dissect his game. He does have a good deal of talent as a shot-creator, and will be an option for point-guard needy teams once Ja Morant comes off the board. Garland is a consistent outside shooter and shifty ballhandler who can play and score on the move. He lacks an ideal physical profile, but there’s a definite degree of ability here. There is also risk involved, as Garland’s four-game sample came against so-so competition, and while teams had a feel for him based off what he’d done prior to college, it’s still a tricky evaluation. His average athletic tools and ongoing development as a playmaker who can legitimately run a team will be nitpicked. Still, with the league-wide premium on perimeter creators, Garland could well be one of the more valuable prospects available.





7 Cam Reddish SF, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 7

Only so much benefit of the doubt can be afforded with Reddish at this point, over the course of a season in which he more often than not looked somewhat ordinary. He has clearly flashed NBA ability on an ongoing basis, but he was scarcely a true difference-maker for Duke, often functioning as more of a side dish as Williamson and Barrett carry the load. None of that was a total surprise, but it was disappointing, particularly given his struggles finishing in the paint and subsequent over-reliance on a streaky pull-up game. The fact he was previously used to being a primary scoring option isn’t really an excuse, although Duke’s floor spacing was often poor. Reddish’s size, ability to move the ball and hit open shots, and potential defensive versatility are still strengths, and his theoretical skill set fits neatly into the modern NBA. Still, to this point in his career, he’s mostly been a tease. He passes the eye test as well as anyone, but his inconsistencies continue to spark doubt.

8 De’Andre Hunter F, Virginia | Sophomore

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 9

Hunter peaked at a good time with a star turn at the Final Four, and while he may not be a franchise-changing player, he has a chance to be a solid, useful one. Depending on which team you are, the fact that he's older and more prepared to play in the NBA tomorrow than most of the draft’s top prospects makes him a lottery option. But the upside with him is not immense. Hunter is functionally strong, but not extremely fluid or explosive, and lacks natural instincts as a scorer playing off the dribble. Most scouts still don’t entirely trust his jumper. He’s an unflashy all-around player who can defend a variety of positions, and won’t hurt you in any one area. It does help that you more or less know exactly what you’re getting with him, and the hope is that he’ll be a versatile, defensive-minded starter who knocks down open threes early in his career. He’s someone you value for floor more than upside.

9 Goga Bitadze C, KK Buducnost

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 245 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 14

Bitadze is pretty clearly the most polished big man in the draft, and comes off a breakout year overseas at the ripe age of 19. Noting his statistical productivity at a high level already, it’s easy to project him evolving into a useful player, although there will be hurdles for him to clear against more athletic competition. Bitadze is more of a traditional five, with natural scoring ability around the basket, good feel and surprising mobility and shot-blocking skills for his size. Defensively, he won’t be a plus operating in space, but he’s estimably closer to NBA-ready than most right now. If his jump shot stretches to three-point range consistently, it should go a long way toward helping him stay on the floor.

10 Jaxson Hayes C, Texas | Freshman

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 10

Although it’s probably important not to get too carried away with Hayes, his physical profile, advanced defensive ability and long-term upside have kept him on course to be the first center selected in June. He has a lot of maturing to do, but he’s an extremely attractive blank slate from a development standpoint. As a late-bloomer with high-caliber tools, natural instincts defending the basket and touch around the rim, Hayes has the potential to check every box for a five-man who doesn’t shoot jumpers. His offensive contributions are functionally limited – he’s purely a finisher right now — and his rebounding can be a bit inconsistent. Still, as he gets stronger and begins to play with more discipline, Hayes has a reasonable chance of becoming a starting-caliber big and plus rim protector down the line. He’s an attractive project.

11 Sekou Doumbouya F, Limoges

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 230 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 11

Doumbouya showed some real improvement over the course of his first season playing in France’s top league, and is trending in the right direction moving into the predraft process, particularly given how quickly this class moves into dart-throw territory. He’s still learning the game, but he has solid tools, a projectable body, legitimate shooting potential and a long-term role fit at power forward if all goes well. It’s key to remember that with his December birthday, he is expected to be the youngest player drafted. Teams who can afford to invest some time in a long-term project will continue to evaluate Doumbouya closely. He’s certainly not a mystery at this point, and offers appealing upside in the mid-to-late lottery.

12 Rui Hachimura PF, Gonzaga | Junior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 13

Hachimura continues to intrigue teams with his NBA tools and efficient scoring, and the continued progress of his jump shot is a big key to projecting his value going forward. He’s shot it sparingly from outside, but if he can become a consistent three-point threat (which based on his rapid development in other areas and demonstrable shooting touch, seems possible), he should be able to maximize his skill set as a four-man. He is less explosive than he is strong and smooth, but will be able to keep up physically at the next level. There’s still room for improvement with Hachimura in terms of diversifying his offense, and his defensive effort is solid, although his awareness can be inconsistent. With his productivity and physical gifts, he’s the type of player teams will want to take a chance on.

13 Kevin Porter Jr. SG, USC | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 8

There is a wide variance of opinions around the NBA as to where exactly drafting Porter becomes worth the risk, but his rare gifts as an athlete and creative scorer are hard to find. The concerns teams have about him primarily center on his maturity level after a tumultuous year at USC. But there’s a school of thought that if you can insulate him on a team with veterans and an established culture, you might be able to bring him along slowly and turn him into a special player. There’s bust potential here, particularly given it was something of a lost year in college, but Porter is capable of things most people simply cannot do with the ball in his hands. He should only be allowed to slip so far.

14 Nassir Little F, North Carolina | Freshman

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 12

Little finished the season playing with more consistency and is still a late lottery-caliber talent, although the shine has worn off from his buzzy high school days. From a tools standpoint, he has what it takes to be an NBA wing — he’s strong, agile and will be able to match up on the perimeter. Still, scouts question his overall feel and lack of a pronounced pro-ready skill. Little has been iffy playing off the dribble and shooting from distance, and needs shots created for him. But with his natural athletic ability, he may not have too far to go to become a usable role player. There’s obvious untapped potential here, but Little will have to convince teams he’s worth the bet.

15 Tyler Herro SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 16

Teams were buzzing about Herro as a potential first-rounder coming into the season, and after a slow start, he settled in and cemented himself as one of the more dynamic perimeter scorers in this class. His ability to make difficult shots from deep and playmake a little on the side has always been endearing. Herro has cut back a bit on his tendency to overdribble, and seemed to have a good feel for his responsibilities by season’s end. His body type doesn’t have great appeal from an NBA standpoint, but his overall defensive effort and toughness have been encouraging. He’s trending in a good direction going into the predraft process.

16 P.J. Washington PF, Kentucky | Sophomore

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 15

Washington took the type of sophomore leap many hoped for, turning in a consistently productive season and establishing himself as Kentucky’s top player. While he’s not a huge upside guy, it’s pretty clear his base set of skills make sense together projecting forward. Washington has always been a sound finisher around the rim, and his jump shot continues to improve. He’s mobile, bouncy, and his rebounding, passing and defensive positioning enable him to impact games when he’s not scoring. Washington should fit cleanly into a rotation role early in his career.

17 Keldon Johnson G/F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 21

Johnson has always been a player whose value lies in his floor as a likely contributor, and while he may not end up in the lottery, he has the type of intangibles and skill set that teams will be happy to roster at a position of need. His three-point shooting has been encouraging and his competitiveness consistently runs high, but he’ll need to find ways to be effective getting into the paint and finishing, where his struggles changing speeds and elevating might make things difficult. Johnson also doesn’t have much of a playmaking element to his game. The fact he plays so hard is going to cover up some of his issues, but for someone who has always been pegged as a scorer, he will have to adjust his style of play a bit to fit in as a glue guy moving forward.

18 Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG, Virginia Tech | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 18

Alexander-Walker took a step forward in most facets this season, from his slimmed-down build to more consistent contributions on offense. Although he clearly profiles as a two-guard at the next level, he has the passing feel, shooting ability and size to be a nice complement alongside a more explosive playmaker. He’s not an alpha dog and can be turnover prone when asked to do too much, but he was at his best when Justin Robinson was healthy running the point, giving Alexander-Walker the freedom to operate off-ball. He could become a useful role player and backcourt piece with his ability to move the ball and space the floor.

19 Nic Claxton C, Georgia | Sophomore

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 33

One of the more interesting projects in this draft class, Claxton combines defensive versatility with a high perimeter skill level for his size. He’s quick enough to switch onto bigger wings, has the length and instincts to alter shots, and was a productive rebounder while playing big minutes all season. He showed some capacity to shoot from outside, and Georgia even let him bring the ball up at times. He’s a ways off, but as he refines his skills, Claxton could develop into a unique inside-out player. He’s a good candidate to rise into the first round as teams begin bringing him in for workouts.

20 KZ Okpala SF, Stanford | Sophomore

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 19

A long, athletic wing, Okpala has all the tools to be a quality pro and was at times a mismatch problem in college, capable of slashing into the paint and drawing contact. He lacks a degree of polish and feel and was perhaps miscast as Stanford’s primary option. He has terrific size on the wing and went through a late growth spurt in high school, and the hope is that his game takes off as he continues to get acclimated to his body and adds strength. His outside shooting is a key area of improvement. Okpala has the type of upside teams like to gamble on, and he’s a late bloomer, but it may take him some time to get acclimated and tap into his full ability.

21 Bol Bol C, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 7'2" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 23

Bol’s season-ending foot injury has made him into even more of a wild card in this draft. While in terms of sheer ability he can justify a lottery selection, the implications of foot issues for guys his size coupled with his unusually slender body type are all pointing in the wrong direction. As such, it will be difficult for many teams to justify committing a high selection here when considering the risk attached. There were already concerns stemming from his work ethic and NBA fit, and whether he can physically handle a heavy minutes load (something that’s increasingly difficult to justify for 7-foot centers). The possibility of developing Bol into a unique, floor-spacing rotation big should keep him in the first round, but it’s tough to feel overly secure about him.

22 Bruno Fernando C, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 17

It was a banner year for Fernando’s growth, and even with Maryland’s inconsistencies, it’s apparent that his body type, physicality, motor and intangibles create a degree of long-term NBA floor for him. He should be ready to log some minutes right away, and fit into a less-demanding offensive role that better suits him. Many of the immediate concerns with Fernando’s game stem from occasionally stiff post-up play and turnover issues, but realistically, he’s not a guy you’ll want to run things through at the next level anyway. He’ll run the floor, won’t command extra touches, and should be able to turn himself into a useful rotation player who is willing to do the dirty work.

23 Romeo Langford SG, Indiana | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 20

There is some real reason for concern with Langford, who turned in an uneven season without showing much tangible progression. He played through a right hand injury for a large chunk of it, but he was not a particularly convincing jump shooter beforehand, and still rarely ever went left to compensate. Langford has an NBA body type and is a talented finisher around the rim, but plays a predictable offensive style and struggles changing speeds. If his three-point shot never comes around, he could end up on the fringes of the league sooner than anyone expects. He has not looked the part as a lottery pick, although that may still be where he ends up based on perceived upside and his pedigree as a highly rated high school scorer.

24 Brandon Clarke F/C, Gonzaga | Junior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 210 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 26

Clarke was perhaps the premier energy big in college basketball this season, combining efficient, low-maintenance offense with prolific shot-blocking skills and giving Gonzaga an interior backbone. Because he lacks prototypical size, length and body type, and because he’s nearly 23 years old, many NBA teams have questions as far as what parts of his game will translate, and in what fashion. He may find it much harder to scavenge for tip-ins and offensive rebounds against frontcourts that can match him athletically. There are concerns about his shooting, given his iffy mechanics, low volume of three-point attempts and average free-throw clip. Clarke knows who he is as a player and should offer some degree of floor with his motor and willingness to do the dirty work, but it’s hard to see him being very dynamic offensively at the next level, which caps some of the ceiling here.

25 Cameron Johnson SF, North Carolina | Senior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 205 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 22

Johnson enjoyed a fully-healthy, breakthrough season in which he emerged as UNC’s best player, sustaining an impressive 45% three-point clip and playing his way into the first-round conversation. Although he’s just turned 23, he’s developed that potentially elite trait and should be a readymade role player. Johnson is slender and not especially shifty, so he’ll have some limitations defensively, but his height and ability to get his jumper off should be enough to keep him on the floor. Continuing to improve attacking closeouts and adding strength long-term will help He’ll make sense for playoff teams in need of shooting.

26 Ty Jerome G, Virginia | Junior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 31

It’s tough to see Jerome’s stock getting much higher after Virginia won the national title, and he’s played his way onto the cusp of the first round. Although his body type leaves something to be desired, he has good positional size and substantial role-player chops. Jerome is a capable shooter and playmaker with a strong feel for the game and good amount of finesse scoring the ball. He’s a steady decision-maker who excels creating good looks for himself and others in pressure situations, and could be a plug-and-play backcourt piece early in his career. Jerome is a tough, willing defender, but bigger players could still give him some issues. His craftiness and intangibles should bridge the gap.

27 Carsen Edwards G, Purdue | Junior

Height: 6’0” | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 25

His string of dominant NCAA tournament performances stood as a reminder of Edwards’ immense shot-making talent, and will go a long way toward cementing him in the first round. It’s been no secret what he’s capable of, and after two seasons as the catalyst for overachieving Purdue teams, it’s pretty clear that the attention he draws and the points he can put up quickly add real value. He’s more of a natural two-guard, but paired with a bigger playmaker, you can see a fit. Edwards will never be asked to shoot as much as he did at Purdue, some of his turnovers and mistakes were excusable based on how much time he spends with the ball in his hands. There’s some justified skepticism about his playmaking ability, but Edwards might have enough offensive juice to succeed with his present skill set.

28 Matisse Thybulle G/F, Washington | Senior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 28

In terms of defensive impact, Thybulle is among the best players in the country, to the degree that he needs to be taken seriously in spite of the fact Washington plays exclusively zone. If you believe what he does translates — and noting his quickness, length and disruptive hands, it should — then he has a strong case in the first round. While he’s unlikely to be much of an offensive weapon, as a 36% career three-point shooter (and 78% from the line), it’s fair to bet that his jumper stays passable. If you couple that with potentially elite perimeter defense, you have the makings of a very solid role player. All things considered, he’s a low-risk, high-reward option in this range of the draft.

29 Luka Samanic PF, Olimpija

Height: 6'11” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 35

Samanic is an interesting investment in the late first or early second round as a skilled big with legitimate versatility on the perimeter. He was in a tricky development situation this season that teams will take into account. Samanic badly needs to get stronger and develop his frame, but teams have long been intrigued by his ability to shoot, handle and pass at his size on the perimeter. His feel for the game is strong, and he has some theoretical versatility to offer as a potentially positionless big. He could be an intriguing stash player overseas, or a team could seek to bring him over next year to develop him hands-on.

30 Mfiondu Kabengele C, Florida State | Sophomore

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 255 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 30

Kabengele emerged over the course of the season as Florida State’s sixth man, showcasing a surprising level of defensive mobility for a big-bodied player and proving he can block shots, rebound with consistency and knock down spot-up threes. The nephew of Dikembe Mutombo, Kabengele’s productivity and willingness to play a role has made him one of the more intriguing guys to follow as the combine approaches. He checks the right boxes for an energy big, and if the jump shot translates, there’s an interesting player here.

31 Talen Horton-Tucker G/F, Iowa State | Freshman

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 235 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 29

Although Horton-Tucker is somewhat of a polarizing prospect among evaluators, his ability to create shots for himself and others off the dribble make him an intriguing, if unorthodox player. Not many college players can match his natural ability to play on the move and score creatively. The key to Horton-Tucker unlocking his full potential will be improving his body and getting stronger, which would hopefully help him improve as a defender an athlete – his off-the-charts length helps compensate for his lack of height. If he puts everything together, he could be uniquely effective, but it may require a bit of patience. The quality of his play waned a little bit down the stretch, and it’s possible Horton-Tucker could benefit from another college season with a more defined offensive role. He’ll be an intriguing project nonetheless.

32 Chuma Okeke F, Auburn | Sophomore

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 39

Okeke tearing his ACL in the NCAA tournament was an unfortunate turn for the versatile forward, who was trending toward the first round at the time. Given he’ll be unable to work out for teams before the draft, his fate is somewhat in limbo, but in testing the waters he’ll be able to feel out where his floor is and the likelihood of landing in a good situation. Where he might have once been something of a tweener, Okeke is an interesting fit from a positionless standpoint given his ability to knock down shots, rebound and defend both forward spots. He’s light on his feet, has great hands and racks up blocks and steals. If he continues to improve as a shooter and expand his perimeter game, Okeke could blossom as a low-usage role player at the NBA level. He fits a useful mold as a combo forward, and the fact he’s injured may not preclude teams from taking a chance.

33 Luguentz Dort G, Arizona State | Freshman

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 24

Dort remains a first-round talent based on his tools, but his outside shooting and decision-making skills are still questionable, and make him something of an acquired taste. He’s built like a tank and has been able to overpower college defenders with his heft and explosiveness as a straight-line driver, and his base level of athletic ability gives him a good chance to find some level of NBA success. Still, Dort is not a particularly creative finisher in traffic and doesn’t have a very good left hand, and his approach barreling into the paint will only go so far at the next level. Defensively, his bulk helps him with larger wings, but also might keep him from sticking with quicker guards. There will be teams who value his unique physical attributes, and others who are concerned enough by his limitations to take a pass.

34 Grant Williams PF, Tennessee | Junior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 37

Williams is clearly an exceptional college player, but there are questions about how the elements of his game translate at the next level. While he’d certainly be drafted, and his stock may never get higher, there’s some debate from scout to scout about whether he’s actually worthy of a first-round selection. His strength, smarts and scoring touch are all real positives, but Williams is going to have to make big strides as a jump shooter to stick around. His post-up game and rebounding seem likely to be hampered a bit against NBA frontlines, and he’s unlikely to ever create much of his own offense on the perimeter. While it’s reasonable to bet on him figuring out a way to be successful, his on-court limitations will likely require a strong system fit for him to carve out a long-term role, and his upside isn’t extreme.

35 Jontay Porter C, Missouri | Sophomore

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 42

It’s been a series of unfortunate events for Porter, who re-tore his right ACL in March and seems poised to hit significant medical snags. He originally tore that ACL, along with his MCL, in October, and NBA scouts are wondering whether he rushed back to the court. The why of the whole situation raises some questions as well, and at this point it’s unclear whether a team will still chance it in the first round. Porter has a terrific feel for the game and an attractive pass-dribble-shoot skill set for a big, but his conditioning and body type have always been points of emphasis, and he won’t be able to offer any answer to those questions before the draft. His freshman year productivity remains a strong résumé point, but Porter will now face some added skepticism as he tries to maximize his draft position. At some point, he’ll become worth the risk.

36 Daniel Gafford C, Arkansas | Sophomore

Height: 6'10” | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 38

For better or worse, Gafford has been more or less the same player as last season, just with additional offensive volume, and he’s seen his stock slip a bit. He could end up in the late first round, or he could potentially slip into this range, where he’s more ap.pealing under what would be a smaller financial investment. Gafford plays an increasingly replaceable NBA role and may not be quite skilled or athletic enough to truly set himself apart. His length, fluidity and finishing will make him of interest to teams that like to spread the floor around their five-men, but Gafford is more smooth and lanky than he is functionally explosive, and his feet and hands are just average. Still, Gafford won’t need heavy post-up touches to be effective as a finisher, rebounds the ball well, and will have a chance to add value through those strengths.

37 Louis King SF, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 34

King has first-round caliber talent and could find himself there with a strong predraft process as teams get a better feel for him. He improved as the season went on and as he moved further from a high school knee injury that had sidelined him for about a year. King made outside shots with impressive consistency down the stretch, including Oregon’s surprising late-season streak, but had some struggles attacking the paint and doesn’t have elite-level burst off the dribble. He doesn’t have a calling-card skill yet, but with his size and ability to handle and play on the perimeter, King has the type of upside worth taking a flier on.

38 Naz Reid C, LSU | Freshman

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 255 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 41

To Reid’s credit, he picked up his individual effort in the second half of the season, and LSU benefitted. A prototypical modern big man he is not, but Reid is a good rebounder when engaged, has a diverse (if not always effective) offensive skill set, and can look surprisingly nimble facing up and taking bigs off the dribble. Still, the greater sample size suggests this is an anomaly, not the norm, and he will need to convince teams in the interview process and in workouts that he’s committed to continued work on his body, and that his improved motor is for real. Reid is not a stellar athlete, nor is he the most efficient scorer, and his shot selection has been an issue at times. His lateral quickness and fouling issues don’t bode well for him being able to stay on the floor defensively, either. His jump shooting, passing and ballhandling are all above average at his size, but Reid’s game is more cosmetically intriguing than it is role-applicable at this stage.

39 Isaiah Roby PF, Nebraska | Junior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 36

Roby is a player who needs to be watched closely to properly understand his impact, much of which goes beyond the box score. Nebraska went into a tailspin this season, but Roby spent most of the year playing out of position at the five. He has solid ball skills, has worked diligently on his outside shot and profiles nicely as an athletic, big who can play inside and out. He has the size, agility and shot-blocking chops to be a versatile defender. Some of his struggles appear confidence-based, and while he may need some G League time to iron things out, Roby has an NBA-type profile that he should be able to grow into. He’ll need to be more consistent with his contributions, but could really benefit from the predraft process given his tools.

40 Dylan Windler SF, Belmont | Senior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 195 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 49

Windler’s perimeter shooting has given him a clear selling point for NBA teams, and he has enough of a complementary skill set at his size to warrant looks in the second round. He’s a deadeye shooter with a quick release and deep range, and a solid positional rebounder and ball-mover. His concerns come defensively, where he appears bound to struggle matching up with strong, athletic wing players, something that could quickly become a stumbling point on his path to playing time. He’ll be challenged from a physical standpoint at the next level, at at his age, may not improve much more physically. Windler runs fairly well, but is still somewhat stiff changing directions and struggles creating for himself. Regardless, legit shooters with his size and ability tend to get multiple chances to prove themselves.

41 Jalen Lecque G, Brewster Academy | HS Senior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 190 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 56

Lecque turns 19 in June and is draft-eligible following a post-grad season at Brewster. He’s an unfinished product and will need G League time, but he’s an explosive leaper with nice potential defensively who it seems likely a team will want to take a chance on and develop. Lecque isn’t a natural point guard, nor is he a particularly good perimeter shooter, and he’ll have to answer questions as far as role and position are concerned going forward. He can still go play at NC State next season if he chooses, but if he doesn’t, the emphasis will be on player development as an organization tries to tap into his athletic upside.

42 Eric Paschall PF, Villanova | Senior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 255 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 52

Teams are extremely familiar with Paschall by now: he played a complementary role last year as Villanova rolled to an NCAA championship, and adapted to a more prominent scoring load as a fifth-year senior. He’s a good athlete, plays hard and comes from a program that has produced NBA role players, but it’s important not to get too carried away. Paschall is not a terrific interior defender and has a heavy body type that may preclude him from guarding much on the wing, adding up to potentially limited versatility on that end. It’s hard to fully trust him to be more than an average three-point shooter, and he will need to play off of better teammates to maximize his ability. Paschall should be comfortable sliding in as a low-usage option who contributes in several ways, but it’s not a foregone conclusion that his strengths will be enough to keep him on the court.

43 Jordan Bone PG, Tennessee | Junior

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 54

Bone has real chops as a floor leader and probably deserves more credit for Tennessee’s run this season. He’s extremely athletic, has a good feel for where the ball needs to go, and could end up making an impact off someone’s bench, though he’ll have to keep proving himself. Bone won’t create a ton of offense for himself, but he did a great job limiting turnovers, proved he’s capable of hitting big shots, and has become an intriguing sleeper.

44 Darius Bazley F, Princeton HS (OH)

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 210 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 57

Bazley made headlines with a string of decisions that led him out of his commitment to Syracuse and subsequent plans to play in the G League this season, instead working out in private while interning at New Balance. While nobody has seen much of him in a competitive settings over the past year, scouts were less than impressed with his showings at All-American practices and the Nike Skills Academy. Sometimes we incorrectly conflate positional length and size with versatility, and right now, Bazley has to prove his offensive skill development is trending into a playable direction. The hope is that he can become a useful defender given his length and athleticism, and round out the rest of his game enough to make positive contributions.

45 Deividas Sirvydis SF, Lietuvos Rytas

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 190 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 43

An intelligent perimeter player with nice size, perimeter shooting and passing skills, Sirvydis emerged as one of the better European prospects in his age group and has a solid chance of being selected should he stay in the draft. He can play off the dribble or catch and boasts a sweet, projectable three-point stroke. While he’s not a great athlete and needs some time to fill out physically, he’s so young still (turning 19 in June) that he’d be a strong option to stash overseas if he’s open to it. Sirvydis may never be a great defender, but if his offensive impact continues to progress at a good rate, he could become a quality role player in the long run.

46 Quinndary Weatherspoon G, Mississippi State | Senior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 58

Weatherspoon showed well at the Portsmouth Invitational and parlayed that into a combine invite, profiling well as a utility-type guard who can blend lineups and supply value on both sides of the ball. He’s an above-average athlete with a solid feel for the game, and as long as he’s not forcing up shots, he adds value by spacing the floor and playmaking a bit off the dribble. Defensively, he’s rangy, often around the ball, and capable of holding his own. With no elite strength but no glaring holes in his game either, Weatherspoon has a fairly clear pathway to becoming a useful glue guy in the pros.

47 Zach Norvell Jr. SG, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 40

Norvell has been a consistently dangerous three-point threat this season on a high volume of attempts, and profiles well as a potential specialist. His calm approach and ability to continue shooting through his misses has been impressive, and his lack of fear shooting from outside coupled with a consistent stroke gives him a chance. He has also shown some encouraging improvement defensively. Norvell is not an especially creative finisher and has to refine his game attacking the paint, but the all-around package complimenting his potentially elite outside shooting makes him worth consideration as high as the late first round. He may have a better chance at the first round next year, but it’s also easy to see him having one hot shooting day at the combine that ultimately keeps him in the draft.

48 Admiral Schofield F, Tennessee | Senior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 240 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 50

Schofield brings terrific intangibles to the table, shot the ball extremely well as a senior, and will get opportunities to stick on NBA rosters as a back-end role player who makes up the talent gap with maximum effort. The hope is he’ll be able to space the floor and defend wings and smaller bigs effectively, but it’s not a foregone conclusion among scouts that those things will translate well enough. On the defensive end in particular, his heavy build can actually pose issues, and for someone who played a ton of minutes, he didn’t rack up a ton of blocks or steals. Schofield is the type of person you want to bet on long-term, but is best valued as a second-round option.

49 Jaylen Nowell G, Washington | Sophomore

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 84

Nowell led the Huskies to the top record in the Pac-12, flashing an improved jumper and a consistent perimeter scoring presence. He’s got a good basketball body and positional size, although he’s more of a scoring guard than a point and has had recurring issues with turnovers. He could be better defensively and isn’t elite in terms of efficiency either, but Nowell has certainly played his way into being draftable, although his case is not clear cut. As teams search for shot-creation, he could be a viable flier in the second round. If he goes back, Washington will be Big 12 favorites.

50 Tremont Waters PG, LSU | Sophomore

Height: 5’11” | Weight: 170 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 67

A slippery scorer and playmaker, Waters emerged as the primary catalyst and connective tissue for an LSU team that pulled together surprisingly well as the season went on. He finds ways to impact the game all over the floor, with a knack for stealing the ball, finding open teammates, and even contributing on the defensive glass. Waters’ overall feel is impressive, and while his three-point shot has been a little streaky and his height will probably render him a liability on defense, he certainly has the chops to make it work as a backup point guard at the NBA level. It will come down to whether he can bring enough offensively to stay on the floor in spite of his size, which is likely to be an uphill climb.

51 Shamorie Ponds PG, St. John’s | Junior

Height: 6’0” | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 46

Scouts have been split on Ponds all season: some see upside in his shot-creation skills, while others harp on his underwhelming physical profile and inconsistent play. The New York native has natural ability to create off the dribble and make plays, and has progressed as a passer, but he’s still a shoot-first player at heart who faces a big adjustment at the next level. He needs the ball in his hands, isn’t a terrific team defender, and will have to be able to help run a team more effectively to stick. Ponds’s tendency to freelance with the ball may make or break him.

52 DaQuan Jeffries F, Tulsa | Senior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 94

A no-frills combo forward, Jeffries helped his stock at Portsmouth with a strong performance that showcased his strength, explosiveness and ability to hit set shots. While he’s a bit undersized for that role, he’s likely to have plenty of suitors as an undrafted free agent as teams search for glue guys who could potentially slide into a bench spot and be viable long-term. He wasn’t in the spotlight much in Tulsa, but is an attractive sleeper.

53 Miye Oni G/F, Yale | Junior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 62

Oni’s length, strength and agility on the wing made him as heavily scouted as any Ivy League prospect in recent memory, and he’s flashed a solid all-around game that puts him in play in the second round. He can knock down spot-up threes and is a solid passer, rebounder and shot-blocker who contributes across the box score. Though he isn’t a prolific shot-creator, he doesn’t have any glaring holes in his skill set, either. Oni won’t be a star, but has a chance to fit neatly into a lower-usage role.

54 Terence Davis SG, Ole Miss | Senior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 190 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 95

Davis doesn’t excel in any particular area, but his strong upper body, ability to defend and explosive leaping are an interesting mix. He sometimes takes needlessly difficult shots and isn’t overly polished skill-wise, but he plays hard, rebounds and will move the ball foe teammates.The hope is that his tools play up a level and help him cultivate a 3-and-D niche.

55 Jaylen Hoard PF, Wake Forest | Freshman

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 51

With his NBA body and 7’1” wingspan, Hoard is a player teams will want to get a closer look at in the predraft process, even after an extremely underwhelming year as part of an objectively bad Wake Forest team. While he didn’t have much help there, shot-creation isn’t his strength, and his value lies in his potential as a multipositional defender who can hit set shots. Hoard attempted just 53 threes and made just 22% of them, but does have some touch at the free throw line. He’s a good athlete and will likely look at least marginally better playing alongside better players. He’s likely to be drafted and is a viable second-round flier.

56 Jordan Poole SG, Michigan | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 55

If Poole stays in the draft, he’s likely looking at G League time next season, but his catch-and-shoot potential should continue garnering enough interest to get him drafted. He had a somewhat disappointing sophomore year at Michigan, and while he’s still relatively young (turning 20 in June), Poole is seen by teams as a project who will have to be willing to put the work in to carve out an NBA career. He’s a solid athlete and capable shooter who can get hot and swing games, but it’s unclear what else there is to really sink your teeth into consistently at this point.

57 Jarrey Foster G/F, SMU | Senior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 74

Foster continues to work back to full strength, with a string of leg injuries over the past couple of seasons setting him back. Midway through his junior year, he was a potential first-round pick, and while a lot has changed, the strong feel and positional versatility that made him appealing remains. Teams will want to see how much of his athleticism he’s retained, and if he can find a way back close to peak shape, Foster has a real chance to be a steal for someone. His shooting must improve, but his unselfishness and smarts will help his NBA case, and what becomes of his situation is more a function of health, not any lack of talent.

58 Terance Mann SG, Florida State | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 86

Mann’s passing feel and surprising amount of live-dribble comfort stood out at Portsmouth, where he focused on delivering the ball, making his teammates better, and playing defense. His perimeter shooting is suspect, and will be a determinant as far as whether he gets a real chance in the NBA. The versatility he supplies as a ball-moving wing with some size is intriguing, but he’ll need to work himself into more of a scoring threat to see the floor.

59 Jalen McDaniels PF, San Diego State | Sophomore

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 47



McDaniels’s season ended on a disappointing note, and while he enjoyed a productive run early on in Mountain West play, he remains more of an idea than someone you can throw into an NBA game with any confidence. It’s difficult to get over McDaniels’ extremely thin build, and his attempted transition into a stretch-four hasn’t always gone smoothly. You worry about him finding ways to score in the paint against NBA competition, his overall efficiency, and the lack of a consistent shot-blocking element to his game over the past two seasons. He will need to make a more compelling case for himself in the pre-draft process, but his skill level will entice some team to take the plunge. The risk with him is mitigated in the second round, but it’s also fair to question where the upside lies.

60 Zylan Cheatham F, Arizona State | Senior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 59

Cheatham’s unorthodox but effective skill set made him an impact piece after his transfer from San Diego State. He’s a plus athlete who is versatile on defense, with the length to defend inside and on the perimeter, and is a strong positional rebounder at either forward spot. He can handle and pass well for his size and finishes around the rim nicely, as well. Cheatham’s biggest weakness is a highly questionable jump shot, which won’t do him many favors, but his offensive role at forward is otherwise malleable. It doesn’t help that he’ll turn 24 later this year, but that maturity actually sort of helps his case as someone who could step into a small role immediately. He’d be a good two-way contract candidate at worst.



61 Ethan Happ PF, Wisconsin | Senior

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 235 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 61

After a wildly productive college career, Happ—despite his glaring lack of a jump shot—has to be taken seriously as a prospect. From the standpoint of scoring feel, passing ability and all-around game, he does almost everything else well. But in a league that increasingly demands bigs be able to space the floor, his utter lack of an outside shot (and a career 54.5% free throw clip) bode poorly. He has natural skill on the interior, rebounds and handles it well, isn’t an bad athlete and makes plays defensively. You can argue that Happ has been too productive to fail, and even if he goes undrafted, there should be plenty of interest from teams who like to play two bigs and can utilize his skill package.

62 Ky Bowman PG, Boston College | Junior

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 75

Bowman didn’t have much help at Boston College this season, but he’s a plus athlete and solid playmaker who excels in transition. He can be dangerous when he gets his jumper to fall. A former DI football recruit, Bowman is a strong, physical defender, although his size limits him a bit in terms of matchup versatility. His finishing and shot selection inside the paint have come into question, but his ability to get downhill and stuff a box score is still of note. He’s extremely young for a junior, turning 21 in June.

63 Charles Matthews G/F, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 195 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 60

Following a hot start to the season, in the end, Matthews remained more or less the player he’s always been. He’s an NBA athlete and a clear positive on the defensive end, but his shortcomings as a scorer make it hard to justify investing serious draft capital. He’s not always decisive, not a confident three-point shooter, and too often settles for tough long twos. But his tools have always been intriguing, and if Matthews can just knock down catch-and-shoot threes at a respectable clip, his on-ball defense should be strong enough to help him get on the court.

64 Dedric Lawson F, Kansas | Junior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 235 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 48

Lawson put together a productive college career, but there are fair questions about what parts of his game translate to the NBA that mostly stem from his below-average athleticism. He was dominant at times for Kansas, and is a solid rebounder and passer who showed improvement finishing inside and as a jump shooter. Lawson knows how to play with others and was surprisingly versatile. The issue is that he’s a bit slow-footed defensively, and that he might have issues impacting games when you aren’t running offense through him. He will need a particularly strong team fit to succeed.

65 Max Strus G/F, DePaul | Senior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 63

If you catch Strus on a good day, he looks the part as a potential NBA role player. The positive spin here would be that his numbers were masked somewhat by the setup at DePaul, where he saw a lot of defensive attention and not enough open looks. The former D-II transfer can be a deadly outside shooter when he gets going, and is also an underrated ball-handler and passer who might benefit playing alongside pros. Strus has an NBA-type body, is more athletic than you realize, and he’s strong and tough enough to think he will be able to at least keep up defensively. That being said, it’s not his forte, and he won’t be able to last as a specialist without drastically improving his effort level there.

66 Jordan Caroline F, Nevada | Senior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 240 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 64

Although Caroline is undersized for his role, his ability to defend taller players and play functional offense on the perimeter makes him an intriguing fit for positionless basketball. Despite impressive production, he flew under the radar a bit at Nevada, but developed a case as the team’s best pro prospect. The son of former NFL star Simeon Rice, Caroline has a chiseled build and is quick off the floor, making him a dynamic rebounder in spite of his height. Expect him to put in the work necessary to maximize his chances. He doesn’t provide much in the way of rim protection, but if he continues to defend, make hustle plays and improves his jump shot a bit further, Caroline is an intriguing sleeper.

67 Cody Martin G/F, Nevada, Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 195 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 91

Cody has firmly established himself as the more intriguing of the Martin twins from an NBA perspective, noting his ability to facilitate plays, run a team and guard on the perimeter. He effectively played point guard for Nevada, and is a solid passer and ball-handler who has improved his outside shot. He’s also a heady defender who forces turnovers. Although he’s soon to turn 24 years old, his all-around skill set may create a chance to thrive situationally.

68 Yovel Zoosman G/F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 71

A long, jump-shooting wing, Zoosman began making contributions at a high level in Europe and is one of the more NBA-ready players in the context of a thin international class. His jumper isn’t pretty, but his stroke is fairly consistent, he’s a solid passer and has decent defensive instincts with NBA-caliber size and length. He’s best served remaining overseas as a stash for now, but his overall profile as a complementary piece isn’t bad. If he stays in the draft, he should be an option late in the second round.

69 Ignas Brazdeikis F, Michigan | Freshman

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 45

Brazdeikis’s stock is in a bit of flux following a so-so showing at the combine. He was a mostly reliable college scorer, can finish with both hands and consistently threaten from three-point range. He didn’t need plays run for him to rack up points, and his toughness and consistent effort should continue to aid him. Still, his weaknesses are glaring: he’s not especially athletic nor versatile defensively, and being able to stay on the floor will be his primary stumbling block to an NBA job. He won’t be quick enough to defend most threes, nor is he be big enough to defend most fours. His lack of playmaking ability and oddly low assist totals at Michigan have also worked against him in the minds of some teams.

70 Marial Shayok G/F, Iowa State | Senior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 72

Shayok relies on a potent spot-up game that’s put him on the fringes of draftability, despite being one of the oldest prospects available. He’s streaky, but can score comfortably from range off dribble pull-ups and in catch-and-shoot situations. The fact he has NBA-caliber length helps his case for staying on the floor, even though he’s not typically a particularly committed defender. The biggest issue is that Shayok’s game is somewhat one-dimensional at times, and the NBA already has plenty of scorers.

71 Justin Robinson PG, Virginia Tech | Senior

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 65

A four-year starter whose Virginia Tech teams won 20-plus games each season, Robinson is known for his toughness and pass-first mentality. His proven ability to run a team helps set him apart from some of the other hopeful backup guards likely to hit the undrafted market. While he won’t have any physical advantages at his position, Robinson’s intangibles will be a strong sell, knowing he’ll add a competitive element to your bench. He improved his three-point shooting every year in college, and will have to keep knocking them down to impact games as a scorer.

72 Kris Wilkes SF, UCLA | Sophomore

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 89

Wilkes is a big, strong wing who has always passed the eye test, but didn’t make especially impressive strides at UCLA as either a three-point shooter or a defender. That makes him, in essence, an above-average athlete who prefers to hunt shots over anything else. His feel for moving the ball is a bit underwhelming, he doesn’t play all that well off the dribble, and his approach will have to change a bit going forward. His tools make him a viable flier, but Wilkes’s big scoring totals have not always had much to do with his team actually winning games.

73 Joshua Obiesie G, Bamberg

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 68

A big combo guard who’s something of a project, Obiesie didn’t have a great week at the Nike Hoop Summit and is more of a long-term development piece. If he’s willing to be stashed overseas, he could end up drafted this year as he continues to flesh out his skill set and improve his consistency. He’s big, but not overly long or athletic, and has to improve playing off the dribble and with his aggressiveness moving forward. There’s some upside here, and he’s already playing rotation minutes in Germany’s BBL as a teenager, which is a good place to start.

74 Tacko Fall C, UCF | Senior

Height: 7’7” | Weight: 295 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 81

Over the course of the past few months, Fall has proven he’s more than just a curiosity—he’s enormous, and his primary value as a vertical rim protector is immediately evident. He dwarfs most everyone on the floor, has gotten into pretty good shape and moves well for his size, and might have a chance at carving out a role as someone’s third center. He can’t shoot jumpers and will be limited offensively, but it’s hard to deny the way his length warps the dimensions of the floor. Given Fall’s unique physical advantages, a creative team should give him an opportunity to develop into an situational, 10-15 minute per game player who can wall off the rim.

75 Alen Smailagic F/C, Santa Cruz Warriors

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 73

As a true 18-year-old facing older players in the G League, Smailagic produced solid numbers in limited minutes for Santa Cruz and emerged as a buzzy prospect, combining size, offensive skill and surprising fluidity facing up on the perimeter. After identifying him overseas, the Warriors traded up to acquire his rights in the 2018 G League draft and bring him over. There is some suspicion around the league that Golden State aims to try and acquire his NBA rights this summer, whether as a second-round selection or as a free agent. Based on what he’s shown, he looks like a reasonable low-cost project for someone.

76 Kenny Wooten F/C, Oregon | Sophomore

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 93

It’s not crazy to say that Wooten might have been the best pound-for-pound athlete in college basketball last season, which viscerally manifests on his highlight reel. He has natural timing and a nose for showstopping blocks, and he’ll finish lobs, sprint the floor, and put pressure on other teams to box him out. Wooten’s lack of an offensive skill set or great positional height puts a big cap on his upside, noting he’s just turned 21. But his motor and elite quick-twitch athleticism are going to earn him long looks, most likely in the G League.

77 Jaylen Hands PG, UCLA | Sophomore

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

When Hands is playing well and has his jumper falling, he’s capable of ridiculous offensive spurts that make him look like a first-round pick. But those moments have been too few and far between, and he has yet to convince NBA teams he’s capable of piloting a winning offense. He’s athletic, but not very big for his position, and struggles finising in the paint. While he did post nice assist totals as a sophomore, some of that came by function of UCLA’s utter lack of extra playmakers on the roster. Having recently turned 20, he’s young and talented enough to justify developing for a season or two.

78 Chris Clemons PG, Campbell | Senior

Height: 5’9” | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 70

After averaging 30 points per game as a senior and finishing his career as a Top 10 all-time NCAA scorer, Clemons won MVP at the Portsmouth Invitational and should be taken seriously as a two-way contract candidate. It’s not easy being a 5'9" guard, but his strength, explosiveness off the dribble and ability to play through contact help set him apart from the undersized mid-major scorers that come around annually. Clemons has deep shooting range, can play without the ball, and might thrive playing in a more wide-open system alongside another playmaker. But he will have to fight to stay on the court defensively given his lack of height, and continue to prove he can be a willing passer when called upon. The odds aren’t necessarily in his favor, but he’ll get a chance to keep proving himself.

79 Brian Bowen G/F, Sydney Kings

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 83

Bowen carved out a role playing in Australia this season after his career took a detour following his naming in connection with the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. With a soft shooting touch and some pro success under his belt, Bowen should at least have an opportunity to get a foothold in the G League. But he’s not very strong or functionally athletic, and it’s not clear what skill, if any will be his calling card for an NBA role.

80 Jared Harper PG, Auburn | Junior

Height: 5’11” | Weight: 175 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 100

Harper is a pitbull of a guard and was a huge part of Auburn’s run to the Final Four. His height is an impediment, but he boasts a 6'5" wingspan, shoots and passes it well, and teams love his intangibles. He’s a tenacious defender who has shown well during the predraft process. His best case might be a two-way deal next season, but he has the type of competitive personality you want to hedge your bets on. He could eventually work his way into a backup job somewhere.

81 Dewan Hernandez F/C, Miami | Junior

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 230 | Age: 22

Although Hernandez missed his junior season after being ruled ineligible due to fallout from Miami’s role in the big FBI/NCAA investigation, he showed well at the G League Elite Camp and then at the combine, and has put himself back on the radar as a prospect. His activity level and athleticism were impressive, and he’s shown some intriguing capability to shoot from outside. While his somewhat inconsistent college career leaves some room for skepticism, Hernandez will be worth a low-cost gamble for someone.

82 Milik Yarbrough G/F, Illinois State | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 220 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 82

Yarbrough is transitioning from playing point forward to fitting in as a defensive-minded wing, but remains an interesting sleeper with his length, tools and IQ. He’s big, agile, has a surprisingly crafty handle and is a talented passer. Being an older prospect, Yarbrough is more of a two-way candidate, and has to prove he can keep up against good competition after dominating in the Missouri Valley. He must keep improving as a catch-and-shoot player, but his all-around skill set is of interest.

83 Moses Brown C, UCLA | Freshman

Height: 7’2” | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

Still young and early in his development, Brown is certifiably enormous, but he’s a long way off from making positive NBA contributions and might have benefitted from a second year of college. The league has shifted away from heavier-footed bigs like him, and while he got away with some things easily at the college level due to his sheer size, fitting into the physical, faster-paced pro game is going to take time. The knock on Brown has long been that he doesn’t play with a great deal of passion. It will require a great deal of work, but because there aren’t many players with his body type, he’ll have opportunities to work himself into a backup center. The G League will be a good litmus test for him.

84 Amir Coffey G/F, Minnesota | Junior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 77

Coffey finished out Minnesota’s season playing the best basketball of his career, and while it’s unlikely to have been enough to get him drafted, his growth since moving into a point forward role was been noteworthy. He has good passing vision, terrific size and some burst off the dribble, and has quietly developed into an intriguing two-way contract candidate. Coffey isn’t always aggressive and is not the most convincing three-point shooter, which is his biggest impediment to an NBA roster, but he brings something to the table defensively and as a secondary creator that’s worth noting.

85 Tyler Cook F, Iowa | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 250 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 96

A strong, explosive athlete who can impact games with his energy around the basket, Cook was still somewhat inconsistent at Iowa in terms of production, and isn’t skilled enough offensively to the point where he’d be draftable. He’s a good rebounder, but doesn’t block shots or protect the basket very well, and oftentimes leaves you wanting more. He’s somewhat similar conceptually to Montrezl Harrell, who was a much better jump shooter in college but provided many of the same things he now does in the NBA. Adding some type of face-up jumper could be a pathway to success for Cook, but it’s hard to bet on that happening.

86 Aubrey Dawkins SG, UCF | Junior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 200 | Age: 24 | Last Rank: NR

The son of former NBA guard Johnny Dawkins was a career 41% three-point shooter between stops at UCF and Michigan. His potency as a shooter and solid feel for the game should earn him an opportunity, although he’s already 24 years old. It’s easy enough to trust the shooting, and Dawkins has enough size for his position to envision him eventually sneaking onto a roster with a potentially elite skill.

87 Tyus Battle SG, Syracuse | Junior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 87

In many ways it felt like Battle plateaued at Syracuse, and though he has a good body and has been a useful college scorer, it’s hard to see a good deal of upside. Other than attacking the basket, drawing fouls and scoring from midrange, there is not a ton of substance to his game, and Syracuse’s recent history of producing quality pros has been spotty. He’s been working through a bit of a hitch in his jumper that hinders his ability to shoot from outside. He’ll have to prove he can defend at the NBA level after being hidden in the Orange’s 2-3 zone. He has a bit of untapped ability ability to handle and pass, and he’s made efforts to play a bit more unselfishly, but he’ll have to hit his threes to have a chance at being a useful player.

88 Justin Wright-Foreman G, Hofstra | Senior

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 76

A natural scorer off the dribble, Wright-Foreman had a strong finish to his career at Hofstra and impressed teams with his ability to score at all three levels. The issue is he’s not exceptionally big, which makes his positional fit more abstract, and he’s not a natural playmaker, either. His shooting and ball skills are impressive, but the height and athleticism are going to work against him when it comes to hanging around on an NBA roster.

89 Kyle Guy G, Virginia | Junior

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 170 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 98

A key piece of Virginia’s title-winning team, Guy turned pro in hopes of furthering his development. He’s a deadly catch-and-shoot player with great quickness and footwork who needs to continue developing his game off the dribble. Guy isn’t physically overwhelming, but he’s effective and savvy. He isn’t going to give you much besides the floor-spacing element, and the odds are a little long given his limitations defensively and as a playmaker, but teams tend to give players with winning résumés multiple chances.

90 Simi Shittu PF, Vanderbilt | Freshman

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 79

Many teams felt Shittu would have been better off returning to school; he’ll likely develop in the G League next year instead. It was something of a lost season for him, after returning from an ACL injury to an undermanned rotation that had already lost Darius Garland, then going winless in the SEC. Shittu struggled heavily at the combine and has turned out to be more of a theoretical prospect at the moment. He’s athletic, has some ball skills and might improve in a btter situation, but other than his All-American pedigree, this is going to be an uphill climb for him.

91 Oshae Brissett SF, Syracuse | Sophomore

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

Brissett helped himself a little bit by shooting the ball well at the G League Elite camp and then at the combine, but his overall offensive résumé is rather spotty and he doesn’t really jump off the page. He’s fairly athletic and can handle the ball, but there isn’t a whole lot of substance when his jumper isn’t falling, and coming out of Syracuse’s 2-3 zone, it’s hard to project him defensively. The tools are still there, but his lack of an elite skill is going to be an issue.

92 Rayjon Tucker SG, Arkansas-Little Rock | Junior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Tucker chose to stay in the draft despite committing to Memphis as a grad transfer, content to spend time developing in the G League and potentially earn a two-way deal. He’s a big-time athlete and consistent perimeter shooter, and while he’s only done it at Florida Gulf Coast and then Little Rock, there’s enough appeal here from a tools/productivity standpoint to see how he adjusts going forward. He’ll need to rise to the higher level of competition, for starters. But there’s some legitimate NBA interest in him, and you can argue he’ll benefit more from a pro environment than fighting for shots on a young, unproven Memphis team next season.

93 Kerwin Roach G, Texas | Senior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 180 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 92

Roach’s entire Texas career was up-and-down, including disciplinary issues and suspensions, but when he’s good, he tends to look extremely good. He has nice size, elite speed and quick-twitch ability, and can be a tough defender when locked in. However, he has never quite taken the leap many hoped he might, and senior year was no different. Roach is so athletic that he’ll be worth a gamble, just not a big investment.

94 Charlie Brown SG, St. Joseph’s | Sophomore

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

After a hot start to the season, the buzz around Brown dimmed somewhat, but he’s a big wing who can shoot and didn’t have a lot of help at St. Joe’s. He’s got a clean, sweet release, can shoot it off the bounce or catch, and might be able to make that skill translate. Athletically, he’s a little bit stiff and not overly strong, and his struggles finishing inside can make him a bit jumper-happy. The hope is he can parlay the shooting into an opportunity.

95 Donta Hall C, Alabama | Senior

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Hall’s style of play is simple but effective: he runs the floor hard, finishes plays and protects the basket. He’s not very skilled, but his athleticism and eye-popping length are of note, and he might benefit from playing on a team where the ball moves a bit more and guards look for him. He’s on the younger side for a senior, and might have a bit of untapped potential in the right situation.

96 Juwan Morgan PF, Indiana | Senior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 240 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

Although Morgan isn’t an eye-test guy, he has the type of feel and skill level that would play very well overseas, even if the NBA is a long shot. He’s a good rebounder and passer and has some deceptive leaping ability and timing blocking shots. His size limitations make it harder for his post play to translate against taller defenders, and if he were a better three-point shooter, there might be more room for optimism. But his overall savvy and productivity is still intriguing on some level.

97 Dean Wade PF, Kansas State | Senior

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 225, Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR



The past year or so of Wade’s career has been stunted by injuries, but if he can get back to full strength and stay there, his mix of size and skill is intriguing on some level. He’ll be well-suited in Europe, where his passing, shooting and versatility might play up while his average athleticism might be masked a bit. NBA teams looking for a flier on a potential stretch big might give him some thought as far as training camp is concerned.

98 Garrison Mathews SG, Lipscomb | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

Mathews was one of the more underrated sharpshooters in the country at Lipscomb, capable of hitting degree-of-difficulty shots on the move, and with decent size and strength for his position. While he could be a product of the system and heavy usage, he was a huge part of successful teams the past couple seasons, and when fishing for specialists, he fits the profile as a shooter who might not be a total sieve on the defensive end. He’s deserving of an opportunity, at minimum.

99 Zach Hankins C, Xavier | Senior

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 245 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 99

After winning 2018 Division II player of the year at Ferris State, Hankins transferred to Xavier, where he became an impact player down the stretch and finished Top 20 nationally in PER. A strong showing at Portsmouth has piqued the interest of teams, and his willingness to run the floor, finish and do the dirty work is almost refreshing. Hankins is an NBA long shot, but he could garner interest on a two-way with continued production.

100 Corey Davis, SG, Houston | Senior

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 190 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

Davis was a pretty big part of a very good Houston team, and has proven capable of consistently hitting deep shots. He’s fairly athletic and slippery moving without the ball, and was productive as a younger college senior and volume shooter from distance. His shooting ability and feel give him an outside chance of success, in spite of his size.