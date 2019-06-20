The Suns and Timberwolves are switching first-round picks in the 2019 NBA draft and Phoenix is landing 2014 lottery selection Dario Saric.
The Timberwolves are moving up in the NBA draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Minnesota has agreed to send the Suns the No. 11 pick and Dario Saric to jump to the No. 6 selection.
The Crossover's Jeremy Woo had previously projected Phoenix would take Texas Tech wing Jarrett Culliver with the No. 6 pick and the Timberwolves would grab Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura at No. 11.