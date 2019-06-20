The Heat selected Kentucky guard Tyler Herro with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

A Wisconsin native, Herro averaged 32.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.3 steals per game during his senior season at Whitnall High School. He shot better than 50% from the floor and 43.5% from the three-point line throughout the season, tallying over 2,000 career points before committing to Kentucky in November 2017.

Herro scored 14 points in his debut loss to Duke, adding nine rebounds and five assists on the night. On Feb. 27, 2019, Herro scored a career high 29 points in a 70–66 win over Arkansas. He averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his single season at Kentucky.

Herro declared for the 2019 NBA draft on April 12.

SI NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo’s breakdown: Teams were buzzing about Herro as a potential first-rounder coming into the season, and after a slow start, he settled in and cemented himself as one of the more dynamic perimeter scorers in this class. His ability to make difficult shots from deep and playmake a little on the side has always been endearing. Herro has cut back a bit on his tendency to overdribble, and seemed to have a good feel for his responsibilities by season’s end. His body type doesn’t have great appeal from an NBA standpoint, but his overall defensive effort and toughness have been encouraging. He’s trending in a good direction going into the predraft process.

Jeremy Woo's grade: B+

Miami opts for Herro here, who many teams considered one of the most promising perimeter scorers in this draft. He can really knock down tough shots, has potential playing off the dribble and at least puts in real effort defensively. The Heat don’t really have anyone like him on their roster long-term, and this makes sense in terms of fit and upside.