Tyler Herro is officially my new favorite NBA player.

The Kentucky product was taken by the Heat with the No. 13 pick during the 2019 NBA draft, but that was far from the highlight of his night.

His top moment came when he interviewed with ESPN's Maria Taylor after getting selected and he showed off the drip to the people.

Tyler Herro says he has the best drip in the house tonight. pic.twitter.com/Ytsexxwkon — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) June 21, 2019

Oh yeah. You can just feel the sauce oozing out of Herro's pores.

Ya'll surprised about Tyler's suit when he showed up to Kentucky like this... pic.twitter.com/jusmC2SnHD — 𝐋𝐢𝐥 𝐉𝐨𝐞 𝐁. 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥 (@LilJoeBHall) June 21, 2019

And then when you check his Instagram, you see the swag is literally always at this level.

But did you peep the IG name though?

Screenshot from @nolimitherro via Instagram

He's more than just a No Limit Soldier, he's the Herro the squad always needed.

He can never fill Dwyane Wade's shoes, but he might be able to make them even more stylish, which would be an accomplishment on its own because Wade is known to serve looks.

Ok Tyler Herro i hope you’re ready to work. It’s the @MiamiHEAT way. Let’s go! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 21, 2019

Either way, just know I will always be rooting for No Limit Herro and I can't wait to see him in a Miami Vice jersey.