Tyler Herro Will Drip Too Hard in Miami and It's Going to Be Amazing

The Heat drafted Tyler Herro with the No. 13 pick and it might have been the team's greatest decision since selecting Dwyane Wade in 2003.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 20, 2019

Tyler Herro is officially my new favorite NBA player.

The Kentucky product was taken by the Heat with the No. 13 pick during the 2019 NBA draft, but that was far from the highlight of his night.

His top moment came when he interviewed with ESPN's Maria Taylor after getting selected and he showed off the drip to the people.

Oh yeah. You can just feel the sauce oozing out of Herro's pores.

And then when you check his Instagram, you see the swag is literally always at this level.

But did you peep the IG name though?

Screenshot from @nolimitherro via Instagram

He's more than just a No Limit Soldier, he's the Herro the squad always needed.

He can never fill Dwyane Wade's shoes, but he might be able to make them even more stylish, which would be an accomplishment on its own because Wade is known to serve looks.

Either way, just know I will always be rooting for No Limit Herro and I can't wait to see him in a Miami Vice jersey.

