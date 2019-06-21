The 2019 NBA draft is in the books and the official start of free agency is just over a week away.

Thursday's draft featured a flurry of activity, including a Pelicans-Hawks trade that sent the No. 4 pick to Atlanta, which the team used to draft Virginia's De'Andre Hunter. Zion Williamson is headed to New Orleans after the Pelicans selected the former Duke star with the first-overall pick, while Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett are on their way to Memphis and New York, respectively.

While teams now have a number of new faces in the mix, there are still several veteran free agents on the market. Anthony Davis is already on his way to the Lakers, but injured superstars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as well as NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and guard Kyrie Irving all still need to determine their paths forward.

This year's free agency frenzy starts on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Here are the latest rumors heading into free agency.

• The Warriors, Nets, Knicks and Clippers are "serious considerations" for Kevin Durant in free agency. Durant is expected to make is decision independently of anyone else, including Kyrie Irving. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Nikola Vucevic will be one of the Celtics' "top priorities" this summer if he does not re-sign with Orlando. The Lakers are also a potential landing spot for the All-Star. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Nets have no problem taking Kyrie Irving in free agency whether or not they get another star, though recent moves indicate they are clearing space for two if they can land them. (Brian Lewis, New York Post)

• The Bulls reportedly believe that Chicago native Patrick Beverley would be a good fit for the team, though he may end up being too pricey. Other names on Chicago's radar include Ricky Rubio, Darren Collison, Cory Joseph and Ish Smith. (Joe Cowley, Chicago Sun-Times)

• The Cavaliers could release JR Smith and just pay him the $3.7 to $3.9 million he is guaranteed. (Rick Noland, The Chronicle)