Nike honored Giannis Antetokounmpo with a new ad following the Bucks forward's big MVP win at the 2019 NBA Awards on Monday.

The ad highlights Antetokounmpo's journey to becoming an NBA star after he grew up with his family in Greece, traveled to America and was drafted in 2013.

Fate can start you at the bottom. Dreams can take you to the top. #justdoit



Congratulations to the 2019 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player: @Giannis_An34



Watch his story, "I am Giannis," now in the Nike App:

It ends with the company's recent advertising tagline, "It's only crazy until you do it."

The 24-year-old is the third-youngest MVP winner since 1980. Antetokounmpo, Derrick Rose and LeBron James are the only players in the last 40 years to win the MVP before turning 25. He averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, which were both career highs.