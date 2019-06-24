Nike Honors Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP Award in New Ad

Nike honored Giannis Antetokounmpo with a new ad following the Bucks forward's big MVP win at the 2019 NBA Awards on Monday.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 24, 2019

Nike honored Giannis Antetokounmpo with a new ad following the Bucks forward's big MVP win at the 2019 NBA Awards on Monday.

The ad highlights Antetokounmpo's journey to becoming an NBA star after he grew up with his family in Greece, traveled to America and was drafted in 2013. 

It ends with the company's recent advertising tagline, "It's only crazy until you do it."

The 24-year-old is the third-youngest MVP winner since 1980. Antetokounmpo, Derrick Rose and LeBron James are the only players in the last 40 years to win the MVP before turning 25. He averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, which were both career highs. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message