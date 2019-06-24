Los Angeles really wants Kawhi Leonard in town.

Specifically Clipper fans.

So some purchased two digital billboards on Interstate 5 about 10 miles southeast of Staples Center, according to ESPN.com.

Free agency around the corner? Must be billboard season in LA. pic.twitter.com/2MAVZ8Yvwx — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 24, 2019

"King of SoCal" is what the one on the left reads and the other is just "Kawhi" on a California license plate.

ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk reports the Clippers knew nothing about the billboards.