Los Angeles Continues Kawhi Leonard Recruitment With Two Billboards

Kawhi Leonard will hit free agency this summer and people in Los Angeles really want him there.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 24, 2019

Los Angeles really wants Kawhi Leonard in town.

Specifically Clipper fans.

So some purchased two digital billboards on Interstate 5 about 10 miles southeast of Staples Center, according to ESPN.com.

"King of SoCal" is what the one on the left reads and the other is just "Kawhi" on a California license plate.

ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk reports the Clippers knew nothing about the billboards.

