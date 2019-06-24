Bucks Mike Budenholzer Wins Coach of the Year at NBA Awards

Budenholzer joins Gregg Popvich and Mike D'Antoni as the only active coaches to win the award on multiple occasions. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 24, 2019

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was named Coach of the Year at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday. 

Monday's honor marked Budenholzer's second Coach of the Year award in the last five seasons. He was named Coach of the Year in 2014-15 after leading the Hawks to a 60–22 record.

Budenholzer is just the third active coach to have multiple Coach of the Year honors. Gregg Popovich has won the award three times while Mike D'Antoni is a two-time winner. 

Milwaukee won a league-best 60 games in 2018-19 before losing to the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP on Monday night, joining James Harden and Paul George. 

Budenholzer completed his first year with the Bucks in 2018-19. He previously spent five seasons in Atlanta from 2013-18, reaching the postseason four times. 

 

