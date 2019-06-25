Magic GM John Hammond Has 'No Idea' When Markelle Fultz Will Play

Orlando acquired Fultz from the 76ers during the NBA trade deadline in February 2018 

By Michael Shapiro
June 25, 2019

Magic general manager John Hammond said on Tuesday Orlando has "no idea" when point guard Markelle Fultz will return to the floor as he rehabs his injured shoulder.

"It’s just a matter of him just continuing to get more comfortable, continuing for him to get himself in a position where he’s ready to step on the floor and help us," Hammond told 96.9 The Game in Orlando. "And look, we have no idea when that’s going to be. We’re hoping much, much sooner than later. But once again, we’re trying to do this the best we can, and that’s have that word of patience."

Fultz was traded from Philadelphia to Orlando before February's trade deadline. The 2017 No. 1 pick played in just 19 games in 2018-19 but last appeared on the floor in November 2018. 

Hammond noted Fultz will not play with the Magic's summer league team in Las Vegas. Fultz does appear to be in good shape during his rehab, per Hammond.

"He’s working extremely hard. He’s in good shape," Hammond said. "His weight is good. His overall body-fat percentage is very good. So, if you look at him, you say, “Wow, he looks great.”

Orlando reached the postseason for the first time in seven seasons in 2018-19. The Magic finished seventh in the East at 42–40 before losing to the Raptors in round one of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message