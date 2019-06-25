Magic general manager John Hammond said on Tuesday Orlando has "no idea" when point guard Markelle Fultz will return to the floor as he rehabs his injured shoulder.

"It’s just a matter of him just continuing to get more comfortable, continuing for him to get himself in a position where he’s ready to step on the floor and help us," Hammond told 96.9 The Game in Orlando. "And look, we have no idea when that’s going to be. We’re hoping much, much sooner than later. But once again, we’re trying to do this the best we can, and that’s have that word of patience."

Fultz was traded from Philadelphia to Orlando before February's trade deadline. The 2017 No. 1 pick played in just 19 games in 2018-19 but last appeared on the floor in November 2018.

Hammond noted Fultz will not play with the Magic's summer league team in Las Vegas. Fultz does appear to be in good shape during his rehab, per Hammond.

"He’s working extremely hard. He’s in good shape," Hammond said. "His weight is good. His overall body-fat percentage is very good. So, if you look at him, you say, “Wow, he looks great.”

Orlando reached the postseason for the first time in seven seasons in 2018-19. The Magic finished seventh in the East at 42–40 before losing to the Raptors in round one of the Eastern Conference playoffs.