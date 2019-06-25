The Rockets could have just stayed silent.

Instead, the team's Twitter account decided it just had to say something after Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the league's MVP Monday night at the NBA Awards.

This marked the third time in the last five years in which it could be argued Harden was robbed of the award with the others coming in 2015 when Stephen Curry captured his first of back-to-back MVPs and in 2017 when Russell Westbrook won the honor.

But that doesn't mean the team had to open its mouth. It doesn't mean they should avoid congratulating Giannis by name. And it definitely doesn't mean the account should make a thread with Harden's resume to complain even more.

But here we are.

Congrats to the new MVP, but we respectfully disagree.



📝 @JHarden13 ⤵️



✔️ Finished Top 2 in MVP voting 4 out of the last 5 seasons



✔ 1st player in NBA history to avg at least 35.0ppg & 7.0apg in a single season



✔ Scored 40+ pts 28 times this season, 50+ 9 times & 60+ twice pic.twitter.com/UMmHARlNxg — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 25, 2019

✔ Surpassed his career high for 3-pointers made in his 53rd game of the season finishing with 378, 2nd-highest single season total in NBA history. 🚀



✔ Dating back to 2014-15, Harden is avg 30.4 pts, 8.4 ast, 6.4 reb, and 1.8 steals. — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 25, 2019

First of all, there is nothing respectful about this.

The fact that they came out the gates by not even acknowledging Antetokounmpo by name is just flagrant and disrespectful.

But then to send multiple tweets is just ridiculous. To send one tweet with a video would have been corny enough, but it gets the job done. You did your petty deed for the day and the world can write it off. But three? Take that sore loser attitude somewhere else.

Did the Rockets send out a tweet after the Warriors ended their season in Houston saying they were the actual winners of the series? What about in 2018 when they missed 27 straight threes in their own arena with the season on the line? Did the Twitter account claim the Rockets were the real Western Conference champions despite losing in front of everybody's eyes?

Maybe if the Bucks didn't sweep the Rockets this season Harden could have won. instead, he ended up with a ball in his face and some petty people acting like sore losers on his behalf.

Is that how it felt watching Giannis collect the trophy Monday night?

Or maybe it was more like this?

How NBA Twitter was gassing Giannis over Harden for MVP pic.twitter.com/P6eLetZIvS — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 25, 2019

Either way, just sit down and take the L. You don't always need to speak up.