Shooting guard Allen Crabbe was arrested for driving under the influence on Tuesday night on Los Angeles's Sunset Strip, Los Angeles Police Department records confirm.

The 27-year-old, who was recently traded to the Atlanta Hawks, was reportedly seen by police "straddling lanes" around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to TMZ Sports. Crabbe was pulled over and asked to perform a sobriety test during the stop, per TMZ, which led the officer to believe he was drunk.

TMZ reports that Crabbe blew a .08 BAC which is the legal limit in California. He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor DUI.

According to LAPD records, Crabbe's bail was set at $5,000.

The 6'6, 210-pound wing and his $18.5 million contract were traded from the Nets to the Hawks earlier this month. Crabbe's move came as Brooklyn attempts to clear salary-cap space to pursue two maximum free-agent contracts this summer. The Nets look like the likely landing spot for Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Crabbe averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 boards and 1.1 assists per game last season for Brooklyn through 43 games.