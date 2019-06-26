Hawks' Allen Crabbe Arrested for DUI on Los Angeles's Sunset Strip

Crabbe was arrested and booked on misdemeanor DUI charges.

By Emily Caron
June 26, 2019

Shooting guard Allen Crabbe was arrested for driving under the influence on Tuesday night on Los Angeles's Sunset Strip, Los Angeles Police Department records confirm.

The 27-year-old, who was recently traded to the Atlanta Hawks, was reportedly seen by police "straddling lanes" around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to TMZ Sports. Crabbe was pulled over and asked to perform a sobriety test during the stop, per TMZ, which led the officer to believe he was drunk. 

TMZ reports that Crabbe blew a .08 BAC which is the legal limit in California. He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor DUI.

According to LAPD records, Crabbe's bail was set at $5,000.

The 6'6, 210-pound wing and his $18.5 million contract were traded from the Nets to the Hawks earlier this month. Crabbe's move came as Brooklyn attempts to clear salary-cap space to pursue two maximum free-agent contracts this summer. The Nets look like the likely landing spot for Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Crabbe averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 boards and 1.1 assists per game last season for Brooklyn through 43 games.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message