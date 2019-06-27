Report: Celtics to Hire Ex-WNBA Champion Kara Lawson as Assistant Coach

Lawson is a former WNBA and Olympic champion.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 27, 2019

The Boston Celtics are hiring basketball analyst Kara Lawson as an assistant coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

Lawson, currently an NBA analyst with ESPN and the Washington Wizards, previously attended Tennessee and played under Pat Summitt, where she averaged a career 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

In 2003, Lawson was selected fifth overall by Detroit in the WNBA draft before being traded to the Monarchs five days later. Lawson would end up being a key member of the team's 2005 championship team.

Lawson was selected to represent the United States with the USA women's national basketball team at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and helped the team win gold.

Lawson retired from the WNBA in 2015 to focus on her broadcasting career. She has also been coaching USA Basketball's 3-on-3 teams for FIBA competitions and in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lawson now joins San Antonio's Becky Hammon, Dallas' Jenny Boucek and Cleveland's Lindsay Gottlieb in a growing group of female coaches in NBA this season.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message