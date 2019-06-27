The Boston Celtics are hiring basketball analyst Kara Lawson as an assistant coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

Lawson, currently an NBA analyst with ESPN and the Washington Wizards, previously attended Tennessee and played under Pat Summitt, where she averaged a career 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

In 2003, Lawson was selected fifth overall by Detroit in the WNBA draft before being traded to the Monarchs five days later. Lawson would end up being a key member of the team's 2005 championship team.

Lawson was selected to represent the United States with the USA women's national basketball team at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and helped the team win gold.

Lawson retired from the WNBA in 2015 to focus on her broadcasting career. She has also been coaching USA Basketball's 3-on-3 teams for FIBA competitions and in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lawson now joins San Antonio's Becky Hammon, Dallas' Jenny Boucek and Cleveland's Lindsay Gottlieb in a growing group of female coaches in NBA this season.