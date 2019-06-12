The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Cal women's head coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gottlieb will become the first women's college coach to become an NBA assistant upon joining John Beilein's staff in Cleveland. She will also be the second female assistant coach in the NBA, joining Becky Hammon of the Spurs.

Gottlieb joins the Cavaliers sporting an impressive record at the collegiate level. She has been at Cal since 2011, sporting seven NCAA tournament appearances in eight seasons. The Bears reached the 2013 Final Four with Gottlieb at the helm, winning the Pac-12 with a 32–4, 17–1 conference record.

Cleveland will reportedly give Gottlieb a four-year contract, per Wojnarowski. The organization hired Beilein from Michigan on May 13.

The Cavaliers finished 14th in the Eastern Conference in 2018-19 at 19–63. They have the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA draft on June 20.