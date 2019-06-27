Report: Celtics 'Frontrunner' to Sign Hornets PG Kemba Walker in Free Agency

The Mavericks and Knicks are reportedly joining Boston in pursuit of Walker.

By Michael Shapiro
June 27, 2019

The Celtics have "emerged as the front runner" to sign Hornets point guard Kemba Walker in free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston will battle the Knicks and Mavericks for the three-time All-Star. Walker and the Hornets "have sizable gaps and stalement in talks so far," likely sending Walker to his second franchise in nine seasons, per The Athletic's Shams Charania

The Celtics enter free agency looking to reform its roster after losing to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Kyrie Irving is reportedly eyeing a new destination in free agency–potentially the Nets–while Al Horford is likely to earn a sizable payday with a new team.

Walker was drafted with the No. 9 pick in the 2011 draft. The UConn product averaged a career high 25.6 points per game in 2018-19, shooting 35.6% from three. He reached the postseason with Charlotte in 2014 and 2016. 

The Hornets finished ninth in the East at 39–43 in 2018-19.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message