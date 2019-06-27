The Celtics have "emerged as the front runner" to sign Hornets point guard Kemba Walker in free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston will battle the Knicks and Mavericks for the three-time All-Star. Walker and the Hornets "have sizable gaps and stalement in talks so far," likely sending Walker to his second franchise in nine seasons, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Celtics enter free agency looking to reform its roster after losing to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Kyrie Irving is reportedly eyeing a new destination in free agency–potentially the Nets–while Al Horford is likely to earn a sizable payday with a new team.

Walker was drafted with the No. 9 pick in the 2011 draft. The UConn product averaged a career high 25.6 points per game in 2018-19, shooting 35.6% from three. He reached the postseason with Charlotte in 2014 and 2016.

The Hornets finished ninth in the East at 39–43 in 2018-19.