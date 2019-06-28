The Warriors agreed to a multi-year extension with president of basketball operations Bob Myers on Friday, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

Myers has been in Golden State since April 2011. He was named the Warriors' general manager in 2012, gaining the president of basketball operations title in 2016.

Golden State has dominated the NBA under Myers. The Warriors have reached five straight Finals, winning the championship in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Myers was named Executive of the Year in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

Myers and the Warriors will need to make some major moves to compete for the title in 2019-20. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will enter free agency this summer. Thompson is out 9-10 months with a torn ACL, while Durant will miss all of next season with a ruptured Achilles.