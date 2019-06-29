Los Angeles Artists Woo Kawhi With Mural After Lakers Land Meeting with Raptors' Star

Los Angeles is already ready for Kawhi Leonard.

By Emily Caron
June 29, 2019

Land LeBron James: check. Land Anthony Davis: check. Land Kawhi Leonard? Kawhi not?

Just one day after reports surfaced that the Lakers landed a meeting with superstar free agent Kawhi Leonard, the city is chipping in to bring the NBA Finals MVP to Los Angeles.

Street artists painted a mural of Leonard in a Lakers jersey with the words, "Kawhi not?" in Venice Beach before free agency begins on Sunday, June 30.

Leonard will reportedly decline his 2019-20 player option, forgoing $21.3 million to rejoin the Raptors and opting to become an unrestricted free agent. The star forward is reportedly believed to be seriously considering re-signing with Toronto, with the Raptors being the only team who can offer the All-Star a max contract for five years and $190 million. The Lakers emerged as a possible landing spot for Leonard alongside the Clippers and the Knicks.

The two-time NBA champ led Toronto to its first championship in franchise history this year after beating the Warriors in six games. Leonard led the Raptors with 28.5 points per game in the Finals, shooting 47.6% from the field.

