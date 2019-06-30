Report: Heat to Acquire Jimmy Butler in Sign-and-Trade With 76ers

Butler had received interest from the Rockets and Clippers before landing in Miami.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 30, 2019

The Miami Heat are set to acquire free agent Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Heat are sending Josh Richardson back to the Sixers.

Butler, 29, entered the free-agent market after declining his $19.8 million player option with the Sixers. Butler received interest from the Rockets and Clippers before landing in Miami. The Rockets made Butler their "priority" this offseason, while the Clippers were eyeing to pair him with free-agent star Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles. 

In 55 games with the Sixers, Butler averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Philadelphia acquired the four-time All-Star from the Timberwolves in November along with Justin Patton in a deal that sent Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić and a 2022 second-round draft pick to Minnesota.

Butler is also a four-time NBA All-Defensive Team honoree and a two-time All-NBA third-team selection.

The Heat finished the regular season 39–43, falling short of a playoff appearance.

