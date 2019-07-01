Jamal Murray has agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Sunday night.

Murray, 22, has one year left on his rookie deal, which runs through the 2019-20 season. Murray's extension will begin afterward and run through 2024-25.

Murray was drafted by the Nuggets with the seventh pick of the 2016 NBA draft and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

The guard averaged 16.7 points per game during his sophomore campaign. He finished the 2018-19 season with an average of 18.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Murray joins Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris as the latest piece of the Nuggets' core with multi-year commitments.