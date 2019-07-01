Report: Jamal Murray, Nuggets Agree to Five-Year, $170 Million Contract Extension

The new deal will run through the 2024-25 season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 01, 2019

Jamal Murray has agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Sunday night.

Murray, 22, has one year left on his rookie deal, which runs through the 2019-20 season. Murray's extension will begin afterward and run through 2024-25.

Murray was drafted by the Nuggets with the seventh pick of the 2016 NBA draft and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. 

The guard averaged 16.7 points per game during his sophomore campaign. He finished the 2018-19 season with an average of 18.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Murray joins Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris as the latest piece of the Nuggets' core with multi-year commitments.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message